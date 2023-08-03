Michelle, Barack Obama break silence on death of personal chef: 'The emptiness is hard'

Michelle and Barack Obama have honored their late friend Tafari Cambell following the news of his tragic death.

The former First Lady of the United States took to social media to share a tribute to Tafari, writing that the "emptiness is hard," as she posted a picture with the chef and Barack.

"I will miss my friend, Tafari...the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible. Rest in peace, my brother," Michelle captioned the post. In the picture, Michelle wore a gorgeous red midi dress with deep pleats, and Barack in a smart black suit and gold tie, with Tafari in his chef shirt.

Tafari, 45, served as a White House sous chef before becoming the personal chef for the Obama family and a highly respected culinary figure.

He passed away after a paddleboarding accident near the Obama's Katama estate on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Tafari was often seen posting about his love of swimming and the water on social media.

© Instagram Tafari Campbell

Eyewitnesses last saw the chef battling the waters before disappearing beneath the surface around 7:46 pm on Sunday.

The search commenced for him but was later paused on Sunday July 30. State police said sonar from a boat located the body at approximately 10am on Monday morning, about 100ft from shore.

Tafari died in Martha's Vineyard

In a statement posted by the Obamas, they said: "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

"That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

© Instagram Tafari's wife

The Obamas said Tafari is survived by his wife and their twin boys.

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," they concluded.