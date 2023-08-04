5 of the most incredible celebrity glow-ups from Michelle Keegan to Calvin Harris

Whether it was opting for a 90s skinny brow or flaunting a double-denim moment, it's safe to say that even celebrities can be a slave to a trend. And much like their cohort of loyal followers, these stars have undergone major glow-ups throughout the years.

Whilst the likes of David Beckham and Ariana Grande have set a number of inspired trends throughout their impressive careers - who can forget DB's famous headband years? - there are many others who appear to have aged backwards since they first rose to fame.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity transformations…

Michelle Keegan

© Getty Michelle has always been all-smiles on the red carpet

Since Michelle Keegan first graced our screens in 2008 as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street, she has quickly become one of the most stunning celebrities on TV. And it comes as no surprise that the star has changed over the course of her 15-year career.

Whether it's getting dolled up for a glamorous campaign with Garnier or taking a stunning with a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, the star always looks flawless. Therefore it's no wonder that fans of the wife of Mark Wright, are curious as to how the star maintains her sensational good looks which only get better with time.

© Instagram Michelle always looks incredible

In 2018, the former Our Girl star even had to address rumours she had gone under the knife, insisting she would be too scared. She told S magazine: "I like the fact people point out they think I've had a nose job. They think I've had new cheeks, a new chin – but I haven't and I don't think I ever would if I'm being honest. I'm scared it would go wrong!"

The actress also said she felt it was unfair for people to criticise those who do opt for surgery, explaining: "It's their face and body and it's annoying when people slam them for it."

Calvin Harris

© Instagram Calvin's indie-clad days are long gone

One celebrity who made headlines in recent months was Calvin Harris, who revealed he had proposed to his stunning girlfriend of Vick Hope. But as he broke into the music industry in the early 2000s, the artist looked entirely different from the chiselled, immaculately groomed hunk he is today.

In photos of the 2008 Good Vibrations Festival, the One Kiss creator sported unrecognisable black locks, a pink T-shirt emblazoned with a Rock n' Roll graphic as well as the ultimate wardrobe must-have for a 20-something - low-rise black skinny jeans.

Since the early days, Calvin returned to his natural blonde roots as well as making major changes to his diet and exercise routine which saw him stop drinking alcohol and start going to the gym. In 2015, he even showed off his beach-ready abs for a campaign for Emporio Armani.

Adele

© Getty Adele has always had an eye for glamour

Adele shocked everyone in 2021 when she took to social media with a string of photos from her 32nd birthday, unveiling her impressive seven-stone weight loss. The Someone Like You hitmaker looked effervescent in a black minidress that featured dramatic puffed sleeves which she wore with a pair of classic black stilettos.

Friends and fans alike were stunned by the change - which according to the singer was down to lifting weights and circuit training - and left countless messages for the pop icon. Chrissy Teigen replied: "I mean are you kidding me."

Prior to her transformation, the star always amped up the glamour whether it was a stunning red carpet appearance or a spellbinding TV performance and it's safe to say she looked every inch beautiful.

David Beckham

© Instagram David and VB are still partial to a matching moment

David Beckham has donned many a look during his stint in the public eye. From pushing his cascading tresses back with a headband, sweeping them up into a ponytail to even having no hair at all, the former England football star has done it all.

Nowadays, the husband of fashion mogul and Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, opts for a slicker look when compared to his habits of the 90s which would often include him slipping into a white slim-fit vest or stepping out for a double leather moment with his doting wife. Since then, David has gone on to have fashion campaigns with Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, Kent & Curwen, and H&M, amongst others.

Ariana Grande

© Getty Ariana has gone from vibrant red to Glinda blonde

Ariana Grande is a far cry away from the bubbly tween who starred in Jason Robert Brown's 13 The Musical, and after appearing on our screens aged just 16 in Nickelodeon's Victorious, the popstar-to-be had already swapped her natural raven-hued curls for freshly died cherry red tresses. Since then Ariana's appearance completely transformed into waist-length ponytails which were synonymous with over-the-knee boots and baby-doll style outfits she donned for the majority of her career.

However, this year, Ariana has gone to the blonde side whilst filming for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked Movie which is set to be released in November 2024. In April, Ariana sparked concerns from fans after photos from a night out with her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, were shared showing her looking more petite than usual leading her to address comments in a TikTok video.

She said: "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to. You’ve been talking about it for a decade or longer so I’d like to join in this time.

"I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly. And at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy,’ that in fact wasn’t my healthy."

She added: "I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, something good might come from it. Healthy can look different." The star also pleaded with her followers to be kinder to each other and themselves.