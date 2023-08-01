5 best dressed celebrities this month: Maya Jama, Nicola Peltz, and more

Saddle up for a month of racing style, festival get ups and summer suits from the stylish stars like Maya Jama, Beyoncé and more

With the glitz and glamour of awards season firmly in hibernation until next winter, the arrival of August brings a saturation of summer street style, casual get ups and holiday ensembles to our social feeds from the celebrity style set.

From raucous ruffled mini dresses to slick tailored suits, the return of corsets and the renaissance of Y2K dressing dominating trends, this summer has already served up some seriously enviable dressing from our favourite celebrities. With Notting Hill Carnival, the Glorious Goodwood, music festivals galore and Copenhagen Fashion Week on the agenda, August will no doubt welcome a blanket of best-dressed stars through its doors.

Keep reading to discover the stars serving up style perfection this month…

Maya Jama © Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Maya Jama couldn't have chosen a better ensemble to wrap the tenth season of Love Island. Epitomising It-girl glamour, the 28-year-old Vogue cover girl donned a vampy ruffled corset dress from AADNEVIK to host the final.

Nicola Peltz Beckham © Instagram Mrs Peltz Beckham has perfected the art of effortless dressing, so it comes as no surprise the billionaire heiress oozed sartorial luxury for a boat trip with her husband Brooklyn and her parents this weekend. The actress slipped into high-rise Chanel trousers with a white vest and silk scarf as she posed for a golden hour photoshoot.

Beyoncé © Getty Beyoncé's unrivalled tour wardrobe reigned supreme as the music legend hit the stage in New York City this week. Dressed to the nines in a monochrome gown, silk opera gloves and towering platform heels, Beyoncé was a blonde bombshell donning a waist-length platinum extensions curled in perfect coils.

Dina Asher-Smith © Getty Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith won gold with her sheer crystal-studded maxi dress for Stomzy's 30th birthday party. Paired with delicate daisy motifs on her shoes, to her sleek side-fringe up-do, the athlete made an entrance amongst the style set at the rapper's star-studded soirée.

Alesha Dixon © Getty Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon redefined the LBD at Stormzy's decadent 30th birthday party at the Biltmore, Mayfair. The singer cut an elegant silhouette in a sharp-cut column dress, adding oversized shades and a glitzy clutch to level up her partywear.

