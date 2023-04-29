Adele's latest outfit is sure to score big points with boyfriend Rich Paul - see why

Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, cozied up courtside on Friday night as they headed to a basketball game in LA. Enjoying a rare date night in public, the couple watched as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sitting closely to one another throughout the game, Adele and Rich couldn't have looked happier, and did you notice that her outfit had a special meaning behind it?

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies

Sure to score points with her sports agent beau, Adele was photographed wearing a grey hoodie and pants from Rich's new clothing line – Klutch Athletics Apparel – which he launched in February. Showing support for her boyfriend's brand in the casual two-piece, Adele completed the outfit with her go-to gold hoops and a pair of pale grey sneakers.

Since they began dating in 2021, Adele and Rich have continued to go from strength to strength. In October of that year, the Easy on Me singer first spoke to Vogue about their relationship, indicating that they had met at a party in 2019. Asked what attracted her to Rich, Adele said: "He's just so [expletive] funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

© Getty The singer wore a hoodie and pants from Rich's brand Klutch Athletics Apparel

Since taking their relationship public, the couple have been photographed together at a number of basketball games, and they've also attended the occasional red carpet event, including the 65th Grammy Awards in February.

Ever since Adele was spotted wearing a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ringfinger at the 2022 BRIT Awards, rumours about a potential engagement have surrounded the couple. Asked about it on The Graham Norton Show, Adele replied: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

Despite remaining tight-lipped about the rumours, there have been reports that Adele is planning a summer wedding with Rich, but she has not made any public comments on the matter. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see!

