Michelle Keegan turns heads in skin-tight leggings and plunging top

Michelle Keegan sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes snapshots from her latest Netflix project.

To celebrate the wrap of filming new thriller, Fool Me Once, the Brassic star, 36, shared numerous candid photos giving fans a glimpse inside her life as an actress.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Amongst the pictures, Michelle posted a wholesome image with her co-star Joanna Lumley, a charming picture of herself gazing into the mirror whilst sitting in her dressing room and a radiant picture of herself cuddling a fluffy dog on the steps of a luxe trailer.

The star also opted to post a sweet picture of herself getting to grips with a large camera – and it's fair to say she looked like an absolute pro! In the image, she looked her usual polished self in a gorgeous gym set featuring a pair of black skin-tight leggings and plunging, cream zip-up sports top.

© Instagram The star got behind the camera

She wore her chocolate-hued tresses in a messy bun and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a sweep of bronzed makeup. Stunning!

"That's a wrap on Fool Me Once, and a final goodbye to Maya [crying face emoji]," Michelle gushed in her caption.

"Thank you to all the cast, crew & production team who made the past 6 months extra special… This was a once in a lifetime job for me and I never took it for granted, not once.

© Instagram The actress beamed from ear to ear

"What a ride it's been. [red love heart and clapperboard emoji] Can't WAIT for you all to see it."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the brunette beauty, with one writing: "Can’t wait to see this! Congratulations on the wrap, I just know we are all going to love Maya," while another penned: "Lucky you, Joanna Lumley is a hero of mine."

© Instagram Michelle shared a special moment with Joanna Lumley

A third quipped: "Why can I only 'like' this post once??" and a fourth commented: "I can't wait to see it. You are beautiful Michelle."

Michelle's stunning photos come after she paid tribute to her pet pooch called Phoebe with a string of adorable photos. Over on Instagram, the Our Girl star marked her dog's milestone 15th birthday with a series of precious photos highlighting her special bond with her furry friend.

© Instagram The actress' dog sweetly curled up on her bath mat

Michelle and Phoebe were pictured cuddling in bed, working out in the gym and relaxing in the garden.

But one snap revealed that Phoebe even joins her for her pampering time in the bath! Leaning over the edge of the bathtub with her brunette hair styled into a messy bun, Michelle rested her chin on her arm as she gazed lovingly down at her dog.

© Getty Images Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright wed in 2015

"It's my baby's 15th birthday today," she began. "They say dogs imprint on one person where they form a strong loving attachment, someone they trust & seek comfort in & how lucky was I that you chose me?

"From the moment I brought you home when I was 21 years old we've been inseparable, you're my best friend, my confidant & my home. We've been through a lot together girl & I couldn't [have] asked for a better sidekick. Happy birthday Phoebe."