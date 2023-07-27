Ethan Slater's estranged wife gives scathing statement on 'collateral damage' of Ariana Grande romance

The Wicked co-stars have been linked since her split from Dalton Gomez

Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, is finally speaking out as her former husband files for divorce in the midst of rumors of a romance with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

In a statement to Page Six, the musician said that the ensuing media frenzy around their relationship wasn't as much about her and Ethan as it was about Ariana and the fallout from her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," she told the outlet, saying "The story is her and Dalton," adding that: "My family is just collateral damage."

Ethan's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, has spoken out after divorce proceedings began

Lilly and Ethan, 31, welcomed a son last year and Lilly emphasized that her focus was on raising their son and being a "good mom." The former couple first began dating in 2012 after meeting in high school and tied the knot in 2018.

A New York City court record states that the Broadway actor had initiated the divorce proceedings on Wednesday, July 26, although several reports have suggested that the two were separated for months, long before his alleged romance with the 'Thank U Next' singer.

It was revealed earlier in the month that Ariana, 30, and real estate agent Dalton, 27, were separating after two years of marriage after she was spotted without her wedding band at Wimbledon.

She deemed the talk surrounding their relationship to be more about "her and Dalton"

Ethan and Ariana were recently in the United Kingdom filming the second part of the upcoming Wicked movies, co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh.

A photo of theirs celebrating Michelle's recent Oscar win at a party has gone viral in recent days as rumors of their relationship have taken steam.

The Broadway actor has just filed for divorce from his wife of five years

Prior to Dalton, Ariana had a string of famous exes, most notably fellow musicians Big Sean, Nathan Sykes, and Mac Miller, her collaborator on her very first hit (2013's 'The Way') who remained a close friend till his death.

From May-October 2018, she dated Pete Davidson, during which they were briefly engaged. However, they called it quits after five months and broke off their engagement.

Rumors of his and Ariana's relationship blew up when her split from Dalton was announced

In January 2020, she began dating Dalton, and while their romance was kept extremely private, they went public with their relationship in May, when they appeared together in the music video for her Justin Bieber collab 'Stuck With U.'

Her album from the same year, Positions, was seen as a dedication to their relationship and spending quarantine together, and in December, she announced their engagement.

The singer and Dalton were married for two years

They tied the knot in May 2021 in a private ceremony at their Montecito, California home, limiting the public nature of their relationship to the occasional social media tribute.