Sofia Vergara makes multi-million dollar move as Joe Manganiello divorce heads to court – details revealed

The Modern Family actress and her Magic Mike star ex are moving on

Earlier in the month, Joe Manganiello filed for a divorce from now estranged wife Sofia Vergara, citing "irreconcilable differences," ending their eight-year long marriage.

Now, according to new court documents obtained by People, the divorce proceedings are moving forward as the 51-year-old actress' team gets involved.

They responded to the divorce filing by citing the same reason for their separation, and she is looking to uphold the terms of her prenup as they work on an agreement on terms of a settlement.

© Getty Images Joe and Sofia's divorce proceedings are moving forward

She also confirmed that certain assets remain her own, such as jewelry and other personal effects, while also claiming her earnings from before and during her marriage as her assets.

Boasting a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, Sofia has earned a large chunk of her assets through her work on Modern Family for 11 seasons, four seasons of America's Got Talent (for which she reportedly earns $10 million each season), and her lucrative endorsement deals.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows as she's supported by loved ones amid being labeled the 'rudest woman alive'

When the former couple tied the knot in 2015, they'd reportedly signed a whopping $100 million prenup to protect their assets. Joe, 46, best known for his role in the Magic Mike franchise, has a solid estimated net worth of $40 million on his own.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara's Rise To Fame

Back in 2015, she told Howard Stern in an interview for his radio show that Joe was fully supportive of a prenup, even going as far as saying: "Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want."

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks incredible in sheer leopard print dress and lace bra

Their divorce statement was released on July 17, with court documents stating that Joe and Sofia had separated on July 2. The pair first began dating in August 2014, quickly tying the knot over a year later in November 2015.

© Getty Images The actress is filing to enforce their prenup and claim certain assets as her own

As per initial reports when the separation was announced, Joe has enlisted the services of renowned celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, who has previously represented big names like Kim Kardashian and Johnny Depp. Both Sofia and Joe will bear their respective attorney's fees.

MORE: Sofia Vergara is all smiles as she steps out for the first time since ex Joe Manganiello filed for divorce

Divorce attorney Frederic J. Siegel, commented on their situation to Page Six, suggesting that their prenup likely entails a 'walkaway' clause, making the proceedings much more efficient. "So with a prenup – and without kids [together] – it becomes a much simpler case," he shared.

© Getty Images The former couple were married for eight years

He further speculated that Sofia and Joe have already progressed in their divorce more than the public realizes. As he stated: "Usually when people make the announcement like they made yesterday, they've already done some of the preliminary work."

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's big clue they were heading for divorce

© Getty Images Joe filed for divorce originally citing "irreconcilable differences"

Pointing out the advantages of an amicable separation, Siegel added: "It really doesn't serve anybody. They've got very nice careers. They don't want to be airing their dirty laundry in public."