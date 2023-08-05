Heartbreak for Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong as she 'splits' from boyfriend James Green – details

The Strictly makeup artist was in a relationship with the electrician for three years

Lisa Armstrong has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, James Green.

The Strictly makeup artist, 46, and the Sky electrician are said to have parted ways amicably nearly three weeks ago and plan to remain friends, but James has moved out of her £3.85 million London home, according to MailOnline.

Lisa would regularly share loved-up photos of herself and James, including several of them enjoying luxury holidays, but she hasn't posted a snap of them together since 3 June, which she captioned with several heart emojis. On 11 June, she shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers he had given her, alongside the caption: "Thank-you my gorgeous boy @james_green83 Love…."

© Instagram Lisa Armstrong and James Green were together for three years

The former couple reportedly got together just before the first national lockdown in early 2020 and their relationship appeared to be going from strength to strength. She confirmed their romance in August 2020 when she retweeted a message from a fan about her beau, adding three blushing emojis. The original tweet read: "@lisaAmakeup yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!"

James was Lisa's first relationship following her split from ex-husband, Ant McPartlin in 2018. The former couple wed in 2006 after meeting as teenagers. They were together for 23 years in total and married for 12. The BGT presenter proposed during a trip to Dubai in 2005, and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Buckinghamshire a year later.

© Instagram This is the last photo Lisa shared of herself and James on 2 June

At the time of their split, Ant released a statement through his spokesperson which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Ant is now married to his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. The pair wed at St Michael Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, on Saturday 7 August 2021, in front of family and friends, including Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly, who served as the best man. Celebrity guests including Phillip Schofield and Cat Deeley were also in attendance.

© Instagram James has reportedly moved out of Lisa's London home

Lisa remained in the marital home she shared with Ant in Chiswick following their split. They bought the five-bedroom property for £2.3 million in 2006. After the couple divorced and Ant handed over the keys to Lisa as part of their settlement, the house went up in value to approximately £6 million.

Lisa put the property on the market in January 2019 before moving into her current home a year later. It is said to feature a chef's kitchen, a 226ft terraced garden and incredible views across the River Thames.