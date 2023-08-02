Larsa Pippen addresses where relationship with Michael Jordan stands amid his disapproval of romance with son Marcus

The Real Housewives of Miami star is dating her ex-husband Scottie Pippen's former teammate's son

It appears Larsa Pippen won't be getting together for family dinner with boyfriend Marcus Jordan and his dad, the one and only Michael Jordan, any time soon.

Though the Real Housewives of Miami star – who was previously married to Michael's Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen – has previously claimed she's in a "great place" with her boyfriend's family, her latest insight into the relationship tells a different story.

Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, were first romantically linked to each other towards the tail end of 2022, and quickly sparked a mixed reaction from netizens over both their large age gap and odd connection.



During an appearance on Jana Kramer's podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Larsa revealed she and Marcus "do everything together," but one thing they aren't? Spending time with his father.

When asked if she and Marcus have hung out with Michael since starting their romance almost a year ago, she stated: "No, I haven't hung out with his dad."

Larsa and Michael's former teammate Scottie were married for over 20 years. The two tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23, and Scottie, who was at the height of his career with the Bulls, was 32. Together they had children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.



However, she did reveal: "I've only hung out with his mom [Juanita Vanoy]," though she added that his family is "very private."

She also admitted: "I feel like it's probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I'm not crazy. I understand it's different for them."



Still, she added: "We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn't really involve anyone else other than us and my kids."

Larsa's insight into her relationship with Marcus' family comes just a month after Michael declared his disapproval over his son's new girlfriend.



While leaving a dinner in Paris' Matignon club, the NBA legend was asked in a video shared by PageSix what his thoughts were on his son's relationship with Larsa, and when asked if he approved, he gave a resounding "No!"

As he hopped into his black van, he was once again asked: "You don't approve?" after which he simply nodded his head no.



Back in February, Larsa said on The Tamron Hall Show: "I feel like we're in a great place. We motivate each other. We're really happy being together. And I feel like that's the most important thing," about her and Marcus.

She added: "We've spent holidays together, and it's good," before maintaining: "We're in a great place."