Victoria Beckham sparks major fan reaction after must-see waterside video

The former Spice Girl is always ready to strut her stuff…

You don't need us to tell you that Victoria Beckham has got moves. After her world-famous stint as Posh Spice, it's safe to say she has more dancing credentials than most. And on Saturday, the fashion mogul put them to good use in a candid video.

Taking to her Instagram account, VB shared a clip of herself and her close friend, hairstylist Ken Paves in aid of his birthday. The duo was filmed performing the Electric Slide on a lavish decked-out balcony as the sun set.

Victoria Beckham dances away with Ken Paves in sunset video

Captioning the video, she penned: "Happy birthday to someone I feel blessed to call my friend, dance and drinking partner!! We all love you so much @KenPaves !!!! xxxx," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

Friends and fans raced to reply to the fabulous update. "I want to be sliding on that deck in the sunshine love this video #vibes," one fan penned. A second added: "This video will forever be timeless years later [heart eyes emoji]." Meanwhile a third penned: "Well she was a Spice Girl".

© Getty VB is no stranger to busting a move

In the clip, Ken and Victoria's features are mainly obscured by the picturesque lighting making them appear like silhouettes. The former pop star rocked shorts a vest and a baseball cap for the update which saw the close friends cheer and high-five after their performance.

The pair have such a tight bond and Ken has even been a hair stylist to VB's bestie Eva Longoria which has led to a little bit of light-hearted jealousy in the past.

© Photo: Getty Images VB and Eva are both clients of Ken

Following the styling, Ken called the Desperate Housewives star his "muse" to which Victoria responded: "What about me?" with a laughing face emoji. Ken is such a trusted member of the Beckham's inner circle that he is VB's daughter, Harper Seven's godfather.

Ken and Harper have the sweetest connection, and one special moment saw the stylist fixing Harper's hair whilst she was on holiday with her dad, David Beckham. Harper looked so beautiful wearing a warm sunset-hued strapless gown and was beaming whilst Ken was working his hair magic.

© Photo: Instagram Ken is Harper's godfather

The Beckhams have made headlines this week after being in Miami to support David at his football club InterMiami. It's safe to say that Harper is becoming more and more of a mini-fashionista every time she steps out with her family.

© Instagram Harper Beckham was rocking her Y2K finery including a Louis Vuitton bag and baggy denim to meet Camila Cabello

Her latest sartorial display saw her channeling noughties pop star mum in a pair of baggy jeans which she paired with a light grey body.

As for her accessories, it's safe to say we couldn't be more jealous of the A-List youngster who was carrying a discontinued Louis Vuitton 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag' which nowadays retails for up to £2k second-hand.