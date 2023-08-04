Harper Beckham looks all grown up! Star is mini me of her dad David as they share sweet moment

Harper Beckham is growing up fast. She often takes after her mother Victoria with her fashionable looks and cheeky persona but the 12-year-old famous offspring was a mini me of her dad this week. Proudly, the youngest Beckham wore the badge of David’s football club to watch the game against Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida mid-week. And she watched on with intense interest, with her lovely dad for company.

WATCH Victoria, David and Harper Beckham show off their dance moves

The dad and daughter duo are always having fun together and often found to be inseparable from each other, with fun-loving David even allowing Harper to give him a makeover recently. David and Harper’s close bond always shines and now the dad and daughter shared their latest special moment together on the side of the football pitch.

© Getty The dad and daughter duo are always having fun together

Inter Miami's co-owner David placed a protective arm around Harper’s shoulder and they stood together watching the match play out. Also, during the game, the football legend affectionately kissed his daughter on the head.

Having had a great night, he wrote on social media: "Another great night in miami with La Familia family and friends showing the Miami Love @intermiamicf." He also shared some particularly special moments from the sidelines.

© Getty Victoria looks stunning as she makes appearance at the match

Victoria also made a stunning appearance at the match with David and Harper. The mum-of-four was casually cool in white linen trousers and a black T-shirt, a totally chic look for the football game.

Last month, Harper reached a major milestone as she turned 12. Her parents Victoria and David threw her a Prada-themed birthday dinner party at Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.

© Getty The Beckhams are a close knit family

The Beckhams are a close knit family. David and Victoria have four children: Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper. Despite his very successful football career, the dad remains confident it is his family who are his number one achievement. “My biggest success and biggest love is my family, thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad,” he wrote on Instagram to mark Father’s Day earlier this year in June.