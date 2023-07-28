Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's mini-me in baggy jeans and cult Louis Vuitton handbag

The Spice Girls singer's only daughter posed with Camila Cabello at an Inter Miami CF soccer game

The perks of being Victoria Beckham's daughter include borrowing from her wardrobe packed with limited edition designer items – and Harper Beckham has once again made us green with envy.

The 12-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was pictured toting a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag to attend another Inter Miami CF soccer game alongside model Karlie Kloss and music legend P Diddy. Posing alongside singer Camila Cabello, Harper's Y2 K-inspired attire wouldn't have looked out of place on her mum Victoria back in her Spice Girls days.

The youngster teamed her designer bag with a pair of light-wash jeans and a pastel blue bodysuit. The baggy, flared denim was offset by a butterfly pendant necklace.

They say trends always come back around – and we're pretty sure we had the exact same outfit 20 years ago (minus the spenny bag)

© Instagram Harper Beckham was rocking her Y2K finery including a Louis Vuitton bag and baggy denim to meet Camila Cabello

The discontinued LV 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag' retails for up to £2k second-hand these days.

Harper was last pictured with her designer arm candy while celebrating her A-list parents' wedding anniversary with a slap-up family meal.

© Instagram Harper was supporting soccer boss dad David at his team Inter Miami CF's latest game (pictured with P Diddy)

Taking to Instagram to share a collection of photographs from the Inter Miami CF game, VB wrote: "Another incredible night in Miami!!!! Friends came out again to support @intermiamicf … 4-0 win!!! Kisses @davidbeckham #harperseven @diddy @camila_cabello @djkhaled @davidgrutman @officialgiggs @rauwalejandro @karliekloss @joshuakushner xx"

Fans have been taking note of future fashionista Harper's dress sense of late, and they were loving the sweet photo of the teen with Fifth Harmony star Camila.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham posed with model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner

One enthused: "Camila and Harper photo is the cutest," while another wrote: "Victoria and Camila in one frame!!!! My girl group heart is so happy!!!"

Victoria – who also raises children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with husband David – recently chatted to the Sunday Times about Harper's hobbies.

© Instagram David Beckham is one of the co-owners of Inter Miami, alongside brothers Jorge and Jose Mas

While the youngest member of brand Beckham was once a tomboy who loved nothing more than a kickabout on the football pitch with her big brothers, Harper is now following in her famous mum's footsteps.

She has become "obsessed with makeup" and loves nothing more than a visit to Space NK post-school to play around with the beauty products.

© Instagram Harper is quite the mini fashionista these days

"She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," Victoria proudly declared.

The teen is also developing a penchant for designer brands, just like her mum. She recently rocked a Christian Dior T-shirt for a cute Instagram photo with her mother.

© Instagram The 11-year-old is constantly borrowing bags from mum Victoria's wardrobe

The designer tee appeared to be another vintage piece, most likely from one of John Galliano's Christian Dior collections in the early 2000s.

VB has also worn the iconic 'J'adore Dior' tee in the past, rocking one of the memorable tank tops that were made famous in 2001.