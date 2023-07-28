Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's mini-me in jeans and Louis Vuitton handbag
Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's mini-me in baggy jeans and cult Louis Vuitton handbag

The Spice Girls singer's only daughter posed with Camila Cabello at an Inter Miami CF soccer game

Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

The perks of being Victoria Beckham's daughter include borrowing from her wardrobe packed with limited edition designer items – and Harper Beckham has once again made us green with envy.

The 12-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was pictured toting a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag to attend another Inter Miami CF soccer game alongside model Karlie Kloss and music legend P Diddy. Posing alongside singer Camila Cabello, Harper's Y2 K-inspired attire wouldn't have looked out of place on her mum Victoria back in her Spice Girls days.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's throwback photos are the cutest thing ever

The youngster teamed her designer bag with a pair of light-wash jeans and a pastel blue bodysuit. The baggy, flared denim was offset by a butterfly pendant necklace.

They say trends always come back around – and we're pretty sure we had the exact same outfit 20 years ago (minus the spenny bag)

The discontinued LV 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag' retails for up to £2k second-hand these days.

Harper was last pictured with her designer arm candy while celebrating her A-list parents' wedding anniversary with a slap-up family meal.

Taking to Instagram to share a collection of photographs from the Inter Miami CF game, VB wrote: "Another incredible night in Miami!!!! Friends came out again to support @intermiamicf … 4-0 win!!! Kisses @davidbeckham #harperseven @diddy @camila_cabello @djkhaled @davidgrutman @officialgiggs @rauwalejandro @karliekloss @joshuakushner xx"

Fans have been taking note of future fashionista Harper's dress sense of late, and they were loving the sweet photo of the teen with Fifth Harmony star Camila.

One enthused: "Camila and Harper photo is the cutest," while another wrote: "Victoria and Camila in one frame!!!! My girl group heart is so happy!!!"

Victoria – who also raises children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with husband David – recently chatted to the Sunday Times about Harper's hobbies.

While the youngest member of brand Beckham was once a tomboy who loved nothing more than a kickabout on the football pitch with her big brothers, Harper is now following in her famous mum's footsteps.

She has become "obsessed with makeup" and loves nothing more than a visit to Space NK post-school to play around with the beauty products.

"She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," Victoria proudly declared.

The teen is also developing a penchant for designer brands, just like her mum. She recently rocked a Christian Dior T-shirt for a cute Instagram photo with her mother.

The designer tee appeared to be another vintage piece, most likely from one of John Galliano's Christian Dior collections in the early 2000s.

RELATED: Harper Beckham's designer style trick that mum Victoria Beckham would never do 

VB has also worn the iconic 'J'adore Dior' tee in the past, rocking one of the memorable tank tops that were made famous in 2001.

