Helen Flanagan highlights gorgeous curves in must-see floral bikini

Helen Flanagan is the ultimate fashionista, and on Sunday, the former Coronation Street actress turned heads in a vibrant orange bikini.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three posted a stunning bikini snapshot from her latest sun-drenched holiday – and wow did she look sensational.

WATCH: Best celebrity bikini looks of summer 2023

Channelling her inner Bond Girl, the TV star slipped into a neon orange two-piece emblazoned with pink flowers. Aside from the bold print, her gorgeous flower power bikini stood out from the crowd thanks to its giant, glittering pink crystal embellishments.

Her funky swim set is the clever creation of Moda Minx – a luxury swimwear brand specialising in daring, one-of-a-kind garments. Helen's hippie-inspired number forms part of the brand's 'summer of love' collection and is available to buy online for a purse-friendly £50.

© Instagram Helen showed off her svelte physique

Helen, 32, swept her blonde locks away from her face, and finished off her beach-ready outfit with a pair of chic black sunglasses. Perfection!

The soap star was joined by her three children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie, who all made a brief appearance in her latest holiday updates.

Matilda, eight and Delilah, five, looked particularly sweet as they enjoyed an outdoor dancing session. Little Delilah could be seen wearing a shark fin swim float, whilst Helen's eldest daughter, Matilda, melted hearts in a peach-hued swimming costume with the prettiest shoulder bows.

© Instagram The actress with her two daughters

Alongside the precious video, Helen gushed: "Playing nicely for [two] minutes," followed by a white heart emoji.

Helen shares her three children with her ex, Scott Sinclair. The former couple called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together.

While neither party has explained the cause of their breakup, it's thought that their relationship fell apart due to Scott's busy work schedule.

© Getty Helen and Scott share three children together

Although Helen hasn't commented on the alleged relationship breakdown, she did stop wearing her sparkling diamond ring that she'd previously sported.

Meanwhile, back in November 2022, the star said that she was single and it has since been reported that she's enjoying dating after signing up for the exclusive dating app, Raya.

© Getty The mum-of-three at the ITV Palooza 2022

The former couple started dating in 2009 and later got engaged in May 2018. Helen previously revealed that they had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but admitted that they had been a couple since the age of 19 so they didn't feel in any rush.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen explained the coronavirus pandemic had also disrupted their plans. She said: "Everything has gone out the window. We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we'd get married in 2021.

"Now I'm looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We'll all be going to weddings every week!"