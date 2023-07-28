Helen Flanagan shows off model physique in eye-catching cut-out top

Helen Flanagan made sure all eyes were on here during her trip to Barbados when she modelled the most eye-catching, and daring outfit possible, during a glamorous evening in the Caribbean nation.

As she posed on the balcony at a lavish restaurant, she had one of the most glamorous outfits going with a striking cut-out shirt and dress section that showed off her stunning hourglass figure. Helen looked every inch the supermodel as she posed in the stylish ensemble, wistfully staring over her shoulder while the evening scene unfolded behind her with a beautiful beach setting.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shows off her curves in Barbie-pink bodycon dress

The actress decided not to caption her photo, only using the seashell, ocean wave and sparkle emojis to illustrate the stunning location where she was dining at.

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning photo, as one enthused: "Fabulous restaurant in Barbados, not been since it has been refurbished, was there is 2004, stunning," and a second agreed: "Best restaurant on the island Helen although not been since it’s been refurbished, worth the splurge enjoy."

© Instagram Helen looked stellar in her outfit

A third added: "So beautiful looking beauty pic," while another simply wrote: "Honey," alongside a flame emoji, and many other followers shared strings of heart and flame emojis across the comments section.

Helen has been sharing plenty of insights into her trip abroad that she's taken with her three children, even revealing some of the lower points of their time abroad, with her three children seemingly enjoying an early morning.

© Instagram Helen and her family are enjoying a trip to Barbados

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star looked slightly exhausted as she laid on a sofa in a daring yellow chain-link bikini that barely contained her flawless figure.The stunning two-piece highlighted all of her curves and seemed to be the perfect piece of swimwear for the mum-of-three. "My kids get up so early here, having an amazing holiday but they wake up really early," she revealed in her caption.

Also on her Stories, Helen shared several snapshots inside the family's night out the evening before, where they were treated to an incredible array of performances including firebreathers, stiltwalkers and dancers.

© Instagram Helen sizzled in her daring two-piece

Helen couldn't help but dote on her darling brood, saying: "Love him so much," as she cradled her youngest child, son Charlie, two, before holding him in her arms as they danced to some of the funky tunes.

WOW: Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in plunging bikini

RELATED: Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in curve-hugging bikini snap

The star also shared a photo from their time out on her personal feed, and she looked absolutely magical in an ab-bearing cut-out top and a daring skirt, where she simply commented: "My babies," alongside a heart and earth emoji.

Helen and her family are enjoying their time away

One fan said: "Wow my dear friend, you look amazing and cool. Never give up on all your dreams," while a second added: "Life's for living, enjoying fun, laughter," and a third penned: "So beautiful mama, the baby, three beautiful kids. Barbados is the only place that makes your heart flutter - if you been a few times you know the drill, enjoy with your precious babies."