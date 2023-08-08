The Jennifer's Body actress is following on her writer's path just like fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox took to social media with an incredible surprise announcement – call her author Fox, because the actress is coming out with a new book!

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram to reveal that she had authored an upcoming book of poems, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, her first foray into publishing.

The news was announced on social media by the Jennifer's Body star via the book cover, bathed in red with the image of a lip biting on a snake, and a message from Megan herself.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she penned. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

The release for the book, which will contain about 80 poems from the star herself, reads: "Megan Fox showcases her wicked humor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."

It continues: "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time. Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you'll read all year."

Fans and friends reacted to the news with enthusiasm, with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly commenting: "Proud of you," with a flame emoji.

A collaborator on her project also wrote: "These poems have made me cry, laugh, hurt. So honored to be working on this powerful collection and can't wait for the world to read!"

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is slated for a November 7, 2023 release, capping off a year that has been increasingly revelatory for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress.

This past May, while shooting for the cover of Sports Illustrated's famed Swimsuit Issue, she got candid about her feelings of body dysmorphia, a topic she promises to tackle in her upcoming book.

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she told the publication. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged.

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom-of-three added. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me. What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."