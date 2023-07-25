Megan Fox has a mermaid moment in a metallic bikini and sheer catsuit

The Transformers star posed up a storm on the beach for a series of sunset snaps

Megan Fox has been treating her Instagram followers to an array of daring looks in recent weeks – but her metallic bikini moment might just be her most iconic ensemble yet.

The Transformers star, who recently rekindled her romance with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly following a mysterious split, was serving up mermaid glamour as she posed for a series of sunset photographs on the beach. Rocking a tiny silver bikini, the 37-year-old showcased her best model moves as the sun dipped behind the sea.

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Gothic love story

Megan's iconic beachwear look was complete thanks to a sheer black catsuit with an oval-shaped cut-out displaying her dazzling silver two-piece in all its glory, as well as offering a glimpse at her tattoo collection.

Wearing her long, brunette locks in loose waves and highlighting her feline features with a fluttering of mascara and heavy black kohl, Megan looked seriously glamorous for her nocturnal shoot.

One photograph saw the Jennifer's Body star writhing on the floor as waves crashed over her, while another featured the star leaning against a rock.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: "cliodhna, queen of the banshees," and a flurry of likes and compliments ensued.

Megan's beach shoot comes after her partner Machine Gun Kelly was involved in an altercation involving two unknown men that caused the actress to be pushed into a barrier when she was caught in the crossfire.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Megan is beloved for her sultry style and glamorous appearance

The couple were leaving a fairground attraction when a disagreement erupted between two men and MGK, prompting punches to be thrown. Megan was unfortunately caught in the ensuing scuffle.

New footage doing the rounds on TikTok suggests that MGK may have thrown the first punch in the heated confrontation.

© Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 Megan's beach shoot comes after her partner Machine Gun Kelly was caught in an altercation at a fairground

Breaking his silence about the situation on Twitter, the rapper stated, "No one ever punched me," accompanied by a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Megan and MGK got engaged in January 2022 following a whirlwind romance and countless public displays of affection.

© Gotham Megan was invertedly caught in the scuffle and was seen being pushed into a barrier

DISCOVER: Megan Fox unveils huge new body tattoo in photo that will turn your head

The pair reportedly pressed pause on their wedding plans earlier this year, but now appear to be back on again.

They have been spotted together in London and at MGK's concert in Berlin, and seem just as loved up as ever.