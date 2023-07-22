Machine Gun Kelly responds to public altercation involving fiancée Megan Fox

Megan and MGK are back together after a brief split

Machine Gun Kelly, 33, has publicly addressed the recent scuffle at the Orange County Fair which placed his fiancée, Megan Fox, in an alarming situation.

The incident, involving two unknown men and causing Megan to be pushed into a barrier, triggered a wave of concern among fans.

Responding to the situation on Twitter, Kelly stated, "No one ever punched me," accompanied by a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji.

New footage suggests that Kelly, also known as MGK, may have thrown the first punch in the heated confrontation. MGK and Megan, 37, were leaving a fairground attraction when two men caught MGK's attention.

A disagreement seemed to ensue, leading to MGK appearing to throw the first punch. Megan was unfortunately caught in the ensuing scuffle, resulting in her being pushed into the barricade.

The aftermath of the incident was especially distressing for Megan, who is currently in the midst of planning her wedding with MGK.

Images and videos showing a shocked and frightened Megan in the aftermath circulated widely on social media.

© TikTok Megan and MGK at the fair

This is not the first time that MGK has found himself in a public altercation. In 2021, he faced off against MMA fighter Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards, with McGregor referring to him as a 'little vanilla boy rapper'.

MGK’s fiery personality and protective nature were also evident during this scuffle, as he made sure to shield Megan from the altercation.

Despite these setbacks, reports have surfaced that the couple is resuming their wedding planning after a successful period of therapy.

© TikTok Megan was thrown into a barrier

The pair got engaged in January 2022, but relationship tensions later arose, prompting a temporary pause in their wedding plans.

However, recent sightings of the couple in London and at MGK's concert in Berlin suggest their relationship is on the mend.

MGK even publicly commented on Megan's recent forest-themed photoshoot on Instagram, playfully writing: "If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me."

© TikTok Megan and MGK look startled

The couple got engaged in Puerto Rico after meeting on the set of the 2021 crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

After their engagement, Megan said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Prior to her relationship with MGK, Megan was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021, and they share three children - Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.