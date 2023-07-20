Megan Fox captivates fans in seethrough dress in latest photoshoot

The Transformers actress left little to the imagination

Megan Fox, 37, left fans spellbound with her latest whimsical woodland-themed photoshoot shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Captivating followers with her ethereal beauty, the actress channeled her inner forest nymph, exuding enchantment and charm.

The stunning actress showcased her svelte figure in a body-hugging black mesh dress, subtly shimmering as it clung to her curves.

Her auburn hair, arranged in soft waves, was adorned with delicate violet butterflies and white feathers, lending her an otherworldly aura.

© Instagram Megan Fox stuns in seethrough dress

Megan commanded attention, striking poses on a boulder in the heart of a babbling creek. Her sparkling complexion was enhanced with blush, full lashes, and a hint of pink lip gloss, while her bare feet grounded her to the natural surroundings.

Complementing the post, Megan captioned the shots with 'lilith rising,' followed by a moon emoji, adding an extra layer of mystique to her enchanting forest narrative.

© Instagram Megan shows her cheeky side

These mesmerizing woodland captures are the latest in a series from the Transformers actress.

Megan recently shared another series of captivating images where she emerged from a tranquil pond, her figure accentuated by a figure-hugging vintage cream dress.

The Jennifer's Body star's posts have certainly caught the eye of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 33, who commented appreciatively: “'If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me.”

Despite their public displays of affection, People reported earlier this year that the couple had been attending therapy to navigate a difficult phase in their relationship.

This news followed a cryptic Instagram post from Megan featuring lyrics from Beyonce's infidelity-themed song Pray You Catch Me.

© Instagram Megan Fox is a mom of three

The star quickly shut down rumors of a split, insisting there had been no cheating, and confirming that the love shared between her and the rapper-turned-rocker was very real.

Megan and MGK, who have been dating since January 2022, allegedly had a big fight during that period, according to various reports. They looked to be back on track in April during a sun-soaked vacation in Hawaii and have been spotted together on several outings since.

The couple got engaged in Puerto Rico at the beginning of 2022 after meeting on the set of the 2021 crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

After their engagement, Megan said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Megan is a proud mom to three sons - Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six - from her previous marriage with actor Brian Austin Green.