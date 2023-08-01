Megan Fox's latest sultry beachside photoshoot leaves fans speechless

Megan Fox stirred up a storm on her Instagram page, sharing a fresh set of sultry photos on a recent Monday morning, artfully captured by photographer Cibelle Levi.

The 37-year-old actress transformed the ocean waves into her enchanting backdrop, clad in a flowing white dress that complemented the breathtaking setting.

In one riveting image, Megan, a mother of three, arches her back, adding an artistic touch to the ethereal beachside shoot. She lightheartedly captioned the four-photo carousel: "Offering surf lessons. Link in bio."

Megan graced the first snap in a pleated, slightly sheer gown that became translucent as it kissed the water. Her fiery red hair, a recent change, contrasted the white gown, lending a touch of vibrancy to the serene beach setting.

© Instagram Megan's stunning mermaid beachside shoot

With her back arched, the actress fixed the camera with a captivating gaze, sitting elegantly on her bent legs.

The following shot illustrated Megan bracing as a wave embraced her slender frame, creating a stirring vision of beauty meeting nature's raw power.

© Instagram Megan Fox models seethrough white dress

The third frame, the actress posed on her legs with her back turned to the camera, looking into the vastness of the ocean.

In the final image, Megan's striking features were on full display, the close-up giving her the ethereal allure of a mythical mermaid washed ashore.

© Instagram Megan is a mom of four

The series of photos continues a trend of tantalizing shoots the actress has been sharing on her Instagram page in recent weeks, featuring her in soaked white dresses and tiny string bikinis, further solidifying her status as a veritable Instagram sensation.'

Last week, the actress thrilled her followers with several pictures following a glamorous session with her team.

Megan showcased her fashion-forward style in a completely sheer striped gown, with the actress adding a playful note in her caption confirming she wore nipple covers for modesty.

These breathtaking images arrive in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving Megan's partner, musician Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK.

A disagreement between MGK and two unidentified men led to a scuffle, pushing Megan into a barrier in the process. New footage surfacing on TikTok suggests that MGK may have thrown the first punch in the heated exchange.

© Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 Megan also has a tattoo tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

Addressing the incident on Twitter, the rapper dismissed claims of being physically assaulted, writing, "No one ever punched me," followed by a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Megan and MGK's romantic journey began in a whirlwind of passion, culminating in their engagement in January 2022.

Although reports suggested a temporary hold on their wedding plans earlier this year, recent sightings of the pair in London and at MGK's concert in Berlin suggest their love story is as vibrant as ever.