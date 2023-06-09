Cameron Diaz excited to introduce 'perfect' new member of her Avaline family

Cameron Diaz's new 'baby' has arrived! The actress turned wine-maker introduced an exciting addition to her Avaline family and she couldn't wait to share it with fans.

The 50-year-old star took to Instagram with a photo alongside her business partner, Katherine Power, and they were holding a bottle of their wine.

"We are so excited to introduce our newest varietal," she wrote. "Sauvignon Blanc. She's crisp, light and perfect for all your upcoming summer plans. Make sure to order a bottle on drinkavaline.com to have on hand for your next get-together."

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden of family home

Fans of the brand were delighted and commented: "Can't wait to try it," and, "Omg wow, I need it," while many more said they love her wine.

Cameron is a super busy mom-of-one - she shares her young daughter, Raddix, with her husband, Benji Madden - and she recently returned to acting after stepping back from the limelight to focus on family.

MORE: Cameron Diaz makes bold change to family home ahead of daughter Raddix's big milestone

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares insight into parenting with husband Benji Madden

It would have been a big shift in the family dynamic as Cameron left Raddix, three, in Los Angeles to film Back to Action in Atlanta.

She was more than 2,000 miles away from her loved ones, which would have been a challenge for the actress given the years she's spent by Raddix's side.

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside her wood-paneled living room

The notoriously private couple - who welcomed their only child via surrogate - have only been photographed in public a handful of times.

© Getty Images Cameron shares her daughter with husband Benji Madden who she married in 2015

While there are very few photos of the little girl, her famous parents have opened up about how they are raising her and the joys of having a child, giving a glimpse into their idyllic life.

Becoming a mom in her 40s has been a blessing for Cameron who says she feels grateful every day. She told People she is "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," and that "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

© Photo: Getty Images The couple keep their family out of the spotlight

Cameron has called becoming a mother the "best thing I've ever done in my life," but also admits it can be tricky at times. Speaking to fellow mom Kelly Clarkson, during an appearance on her talk show, she described some frustrating parenting moments.

MORE: Cameron Diaz reveals she has tough standards for the men Drew Barrymore dates

The actress said that she does her "mom checklist" and tries to understand what Raddix might be feeling. "Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'" she explained.

© Getty Cameron and Benji recently attended Sofia Richie's wedding together

"And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

It's not just Cameron who does all the parenting either, she's made sure the Good Charlotte rocker gets his dues too. "He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father," she said of Benji during another Instagram Live video in April 2020. "I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. Like, he’s so incredible."

© Photo: Getty Images They welcomed Raddix via surrogate

Raddix is being brought up at their plush $20.8million home in Beverly Hills which is palatial to say the least.

The farmhouse-style property boasts seven bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms and ample outside space for their daughter to play. The full-time security and gated compound make it secure, safe and incredibly private - just how they like it.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.