Pierce Brosnan shares emotional moment with wife Keely after burglary in Malibu home

Pierce Brosnan has returned to Instagram to post a sweet moment shared with his wife Keely, and caught on camera by his Mamma Mia co-star Dominic Cooper.

"Night falls, the moon rises, the firmament divides the primal sea, and stars break from the heavens …home ward bound," Pierce captioned the post which showed Keely looking into the camera as Pierce wrapped an arm around his wife and kissed the top of her head. He placed his other hand over her heart, and she had her hand gently placed on his knee.

© Pierce Brosnan Pierce and Keely have been married for over 20 years

"It’s so wonderful to see a truly loving relationship. You can just see how much they love each other," commented one fan as another added: "Love to see your beautiful relationship and mutual respect and love for each other."

It is unclear when the picture was taken by actor Dominic, but the post comes days after it was revealed that the 007 star's luxury oceanside property in Malibu was broken into on Monday June 19.

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan have a home in Malibu

Police reports allege that deputies rushed to the estate after getting reports of a man on Pierce's neighbor's property where he allegedly urinated and defecated before breaking into Pierce and Keely's family home to clean up. Police said that the man made his way into their laundry room to wash himself; it was reported Keely was at home at the time.

The couple bought the Malibu property in 2000 - and it's worth a staggering $100 million after they built an almost 13,000-square-foot compound on the property and spent 10 years transforming it into a majestic haven they dubbed 'Orchid House'.

While they listed the home last year, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, it is currently believed to still be in their possession and it's not hard to see why they may be struggling to let it go. The five-bedroom, 14-bathroom home boasts 117 feet of oceanfront along with a large open deck for entertaining and a separate living and dining area with windbreaks if needed. The interior is spectacular and a gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and state-of-the-art appliances, a butler's pantry, and custom wine storage. There is also a dining room with a fireplace and a living room with unbelievable views out over the Pacific ocean.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye Brosnan Pierce with his sons at his Malibu home

Pierce and Keely have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

The James Bond star is father to five; his two youngest sons are Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, whom he welcomed with Keely. He is also father to son Sean, whom he welcomed with his late first wife Cassandra Harris, and he adopted Chris and Charlotte, Cassandra's children from a previous marriage, following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte have since passed away after battling ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 in 2013.