Salma Hayek made this incredible gesture for Linda Evangelista as model details coparenting together

Linda Evangelista has revealed her close bond with Salma Hayek, admitting that the actress once flew to Linda's home to make her a Thanksgiving dinner when she was sick.

Supermodel Linda is mom to 16-year-old son Augustin, whom she welcomed with Francois-Henri Pinault. The following year Pinault welcomed a daughter with Salma, and the pair are now married. But it appears as if Salma and Linda are close friends, and 58-year-old Linda has now shared rare details of their bond.

© Larry Busacca Linda has revealed her close bond with Salma Hayek

"I was sick at Thanksgiving," Linda told Vogue for a new cover alongside friends Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

"And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted – it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help.

"The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here."

© Patrick McMullan Valentina, Augustin and Salma attend 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023

Linda welcomed Augie in October 2006. She kept the name of the father private, however court papers in 2011 later revealed the father was Pinault, a French businessman and the chairman and CEO of Kering.

Filings revealed that Linda had claimed that Pinault had never supported her or their son, and she filed a child support order in 2011 seeking $46,000 a month. At the time it would have allegedly been the largest support order ever granted.

© Anadolu Agency Francois-Henri and Salma arrive for the premiere of the film Killers of the Flower Moon

Pinault always refuted her lawyer's claims that he had paid "zero" dollars towards his son, and insisted that his son was an important member of his family and that his daughter Valentina with Salma treated Augustin as a brother.

In May 2012 the two reached an out-of-court settlement.

Salma and Pinaiult welcomed their daughter in September 2007, and married on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris, two years after they became engaged.

© James Devaney Linda and her son Augustin attend Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers playoff game on May 29 2014

Linda was one of the original supermodels, and will appear in a new docuseries called The Super Models, a retrospective that will air on Apple TV+ on September 20, 2023.

It is expected that Linda will also talk about the allegations that she had been left brutally disfigured by cosmetic procedure.

© Patrick McMullan Linda , Christy and Naomi at the 13th Annual CFDA Awards at the New York State Theater at Lincoln Center on February, 7, 1994

In September 2021 Linda - who famously once said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day," - claimed that she had developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia after CoolSculpting treatments.

She alleged it had "sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing" and that she had "become a recluse".

