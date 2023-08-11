Katharine McPhee & David Foster share 'horrible' family tragedy in emotional statement

Katharine McPhee has been inundated with support after she revealed she and her husband, David Foster, have suffered a "horrible" family tragedy.

The 39-year-old singer posted an emotional statement on Friday morning in which she revealed she will not be performing at either of her husband's Jakarta, Indonesia, shows this weekend as she must rush back home to their family.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," she penned on Instagram. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

She added: "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine." While neither Katharine nor David divulged details of the "tragedy", her followers were quick to send the couple messages of support.

Nicole Scherzinger was the first to comment, responding: "Sending my love and prayers for your family." One fan wrote: "So sorry to hear! Take care of your family first." A second said: "I hope your family will be ok very soon… family first." A third added: "I am so so so so sorry for this terrible news! I'm thinking of you and sending you all much much love."

Katharine and David are in the middle of the Grammy winner's 'Hitman David Foster and Friends' tour, which sees him joined by world-class musicians, including his wife, Peabo Bryson, and Michael Bolton, to perform some of his biggest hits.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 while vacationing in Italy after first meeting in 2006, when David mentored Katharine and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol, in which she was runner-up. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars," she said at the time. "Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end, he spared me."

The following June, they tied the knot in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, in front of 150 friends and family members, including David's five daughters.

On their first wedding anniversary, Katharine paid a sweet tribute to her husband, writing on Instagram: "A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future!"

In February 2021, Katharine and David welcomed their first child together, son Rennie. Explaining the meaning behind his name, she said on Today one month later: "One of [David's] sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.'"

David is also father to daughters Sara, Erin, and Jordan, whom he shares with his second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.