It may only be August but Joanna Gaines is already ready for fall! The home renovation wizard and businesswoman has shared an incredible transformation that has overtaken the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas, revealing that their fall visual installations have arrived in the shop.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Joanna revealed a "wow wall," – a multi-layered ceramic art piece – that graces the entrance walls as guests enter, showing a deer standing among tall trees in shades of green and copper, with the phrase "see the world in a new way," engraved at the top.

"A year ago this was a simple sketch of how [the team] were dreaming and seeing things differently," Joanna said, revealing it was inspired by a vintage piece of homeware.

Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines reveals incredible transformation in amazing new video

The video then panned to the tables – and Joanna revealed her youngest son Crew had joined her for the tour, as his crocs had been left in the middle of the shop floor. She then revealed that this season the shop's installations feature an animal theme, which is new for the Silos, with blue and white ceramic deer and squirrels scattered around, alongside acorns and floral arrangements.

"This idea was from a vintage flea market that had these beautiful blue hand painted details, and we took that as inspiration," she added, sharing that this has become husband Chip's favorite theme ever.

© Instagram Jo gave fans a glimpse into the Silos new installation

The video also reveals a sneak peek at the new seasonal homeware, including linens in forest green, and candles that Crew quipped smell like "sweet Cherry ramen".

"Fall is on full display at @magnolia! I wanted to show you how our amazing visual team took the theme of Perspective from #MagnoliaJournal and brought it to life in the shop for this new upcoming season," Joanna captioned the video.

© Instagram A new artwork will greet guests

Crew is the youngest in the home that Joanna and Chip, 48, share with their four other children, sons Drake, 18, who just graduated from high school, and Duke, 14, plus daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

The Fixer Upper star keeps her children out of the limelight as much as possible but when Crew turned five in June, he enjoyed a celebration themed after his favorite hobby, fishing, and mom Joanna gave fans a glimpse into the party. Their Waco farmhouse was decorated with lure-shaped lanterns, gifts wrapped in cod-covered paper, and even fish-shaped cookies.

© Instagram The star's three sons bonded over fishing

"My baby is turning FIVE. How did that happen so fast?!" Joanna captioned a social media snap of Crew sitting lakeside and fishing. "Two things he loves the most: gathering eggs and fishing. The fishing theme seemed easier to pull off so we went with that."

This year will also see their eldest son head off to college very soon, and Chip and Joanna also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In October, the Magnolia Silos will also turn 20, and Joanna revealed on Instagram that the block-wide market would silo-brate with a weekend festival, taking place in Waco from October 19-21.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.