Dylan Dreyer missing from Today Show following special career achievement

The Today Show may be consistent in that it has aired every morning since 1952, but when it's summertime, their stars Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and others' schedules are less so.

Though the news cycle certainly never stops, the Today anchors are always deserving of a proper break, and this summer fans have seen some of their favorite hosts jet off to Italy, to Wimbledon in London, for Taylor Swift concerts, and more.

The latest absence comes by way of Dylan, who was missing from the Thursday, August 10th episode of Today's 3rd Hour.

At the top of 3rd Hour, which airs weekdays at 9am EST, the meteorologist's co-hosts, Al, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones were at their news desk spots celebrating "Friday Eve," and quickly addressed Dylan's absence.

Craig simply said "Dylan is off," before moving on with the rest of the show, and didn't provide further details or explanation. Dylan herself hasn't shared an update on her social media, though she was in Today studios for both Wednesday and Tuesday's 3rd Hour episodes.

Her absence comes shortly after quite the special career moment for her, after her children's book Misty the Cloud: A very Stormy Day made its way onto none other than Ryan Reynolds' own children's show, Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

© NBC Dylan typically hosts 3rd Hour every morning at 9am EST

The mom-of-three released the book, her first, in 2021, and two years later it is still receiving praise, from A-List actors no less!

Dylan took to Instagram to share her eagerness over the book's special Hollywood shout-out, sharing a clip of the Deadpool actor narrating her book to an animated, felt fabric chameleon.

© Getty The star has been part of the Today family for over ten years

"This is quite literally the coolest thing ever!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "Ryan Reynolds reading Misty the Cloud on his new show Bedtime Stories with Ryan!"

She then noted: "Pretty sure this will be our new bedtime routine. Ollie was mesmerized!" and concluded with: "Thanks @vancityreynolds for including my little book! Be sure to watch it on @maximumeffort channel along with so many other incredible books!

© Instagram Dylan was also recently away in Italy with her family

Her fans were quick to express their own excitement over the special shout-out in the comments section, with the book's own illustrator, Rosie Butcher, writing: "Ryan Reynolds handling my illustrated work! This is so so amazing!"

Others added: "If Ryan Reynolds' read my book I'd be thrilled," and: "This is wonderful and so sweet," plus one of her followers aptly joked: "He could read the dictionary to me and I'd be mesmerized."

© Instagram The TV host is a mom of three

Dylan has already written four Misty the Cloud books. She followed A Very Stormy Day with Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine in 2022, Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air was released earlier this summer, and a fourth book, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, has a February 2024 release date.

The author shares three children with her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer, who she married in 2012. Their eldest, Calvin, is six, and his little brothers are Oliver, three, and Russell "Rusty," one.