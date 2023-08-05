Joanna Gaines shares incredible Magnolia Silos news with fans in new video with husband Chip

Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip have also celebrated 20 years of marriage this year

Joanna Gaines was beaming as she shared the incredible news with fans that she and husband Chip will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Magnolia Silos – the same year as their wedding anniversary!

"Y'all, 20 years, not only of Jo and I's marital bliss, but 20 years of Magnolia's existence and we want you to come down to what will be our eighth annual celebration," Chip shared in the video posted on their social media pages.

"We wanna invite y'all to celebrate 20 years as this year's celebration or silobration! Silobration is all about food and family, friends," Jo added before Chip interjected: "Dad bods!"

"You'll see a lot of Dad Bods walking around. It's great entertainment. There's some shopping, there's some amazing vendors that come from all over," Jo continued.

"We're also doing something a little different where Chip and I are going to be on stage reminiscing with you about the past 20 years and what a wild ride it's been. And then after we're finished, our dear friends, Johnny Swim are going to close out the night with their concert."

© Magnolia Chip and Joanna will celebrate 20 years of Magnolia Silos

For the video Jo wore a classic black tee tucked into blue denim jeans and paired with Birkenstocks, while Chip wore his uniform of jeans and a white tee with a backwards baseball cap.

"We’re throwing a big party at the Silos to celebrate 20 years of @magnolia," they captioned the video.

The Silos are spread across an entire block in downtown Waco, Texas and feature bakeries, clothing and homeware shops, and restaurants.

The pair married in 2003 and launched a multi-million dollar business after finding fame on Fixer Upper on HGTV.

Joanna and Chip have five children, Drake, 17, 15-year-old Ella, 13-year-old son Duke, Emmie, 11, and five-year-old Crew. Although they often keep their children off social media, they recently shared some major milestone celebrations including Crew's fifth birthday in June, as well as Drake's high school graduation in May.

Joanna Gaines' son, Crew, admired the flowers in their expansive garden

The couple also marked their wedding anniversary on May 31, which saw them both pay tribute to each other online.

Chip and Joanna call Crawford, Texas - just a few miles outside of Waco - home, and after becoming the stars of the hit TV show Fixer Upper launched their own network, Magnolia, in partnership with Discovery to replace the DIY Network.

As well as home-flipping shows, it also features Maine Cabin Masters, Mind For Design, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation. They also own a restaurant, Magnolia Table.