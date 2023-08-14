Denise Welch sizzles in plunging swimsuit after 'stressful few weeks'

Loose Women star Denise Welch caused a stir on Monday when she posted a glamorous swimsuit photo taken during her latest getaway to Nice.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, Denise, 65, could be seen wearing an electric blue one-piece complete with funky black and white stripes and a scooped, plunging neckline.

© Instagram Denise showed off her hoilday tan

The former Coronation Street actress teamed her vibrant garment with a pair of trusty black open-toe sandals for a glamorous yet practical poolside look.

She wore her cropped locks brushed over to one side and highlighted her naturally beautiful features with a touch of radiant makeup. The bronzed TV star looked ageless in the rare holiday snap as she posed up a storm from inside a lavish 5-star hotel.

© Instagram The star's wardrobe is teeming with colourful swimsuits

Whilst Denise appeared to relish her blissful trip, the actress was quick to share a glimpse inside her "stressful few weeks" at home.

In her caption, she candidly wrote: "This bird has flown away to Nice. Back to the @boscolonice where 11 years my husband @lincolntownley proposed to me. Saying yes was the best decision I ever made."

She went on to say: "We've had a stressful few weeks as my stepson has had major surgery for Crohn's. But he's now safely back home with his wife and baby so we've grabbed a few days away. Thank you @lighterlife for helping me maintain my weight around French cuisine!!!"

© Getty The presenter always looks so stylish

Denise's fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh gosh I'm sorry for the stress you've all been going through. Thank God he's home now. You look knockout Den," while a second chimed in: "You look amazing Denise glad your stepson is on the mend."

A third remarked: "You look stunning Denise," and a fourth added: "Looking absolutely gorgeous," followed by a single flame emoji.

This isn't the first time Denise has opened up about her stepson's battle with Crohn's disease.

© Tristan Fewings Denise is the stepmother of husband Lincoln's son Lewis

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the TV star spoke about her stepson Lewis's surgery and explained how the UK is dealing with a shortage of blood donations.

Speaking to her fellow panellists, she said: "Today, my stepson Lewis is at King's hospital about to go in for surgery for his Crohn's, so talking about this today, obviously I'm sure he's in such amazing hands, thank you, King's. [You think that] everything will be okay but it is worrying to think that there is a potential shortage."

© Instagram Denise Welch with her sons Matty and Louis Healy

She went on to say: "It's so worrying that there is a shortage. My mum was saved many times by blood transfusion."

WATCH: Denise Welch's video of son Louis leaves her in tears

Denise shares her stepson Lewis with her husband Lincoln Townley whom she wed in 2013. The actress is also a devoted mother to sons Matty, 34, and Louis, 22, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tim Healy.