Emily Andre stuns fans with incredible family photos – and Theo and Amelia look so grown up

Emily Andre shares a blended family with her husband Peter Andre, and on Sunday, the mother-of-two delighted fans with a string of new family photos.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old NHS doctor shared a glimpse of their weekend trip to Bristol complete with a visit to the zoo and adventurous, outdoor climbing.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Amongst the snapshots, Emily posted a rare photo of her two children Amelia, nine and Theo, six, strolling across a wooden bridge. The sibling duo looked so grown up as they ventured outside in the glorious sunshine.

Elsewhere, the brunette beauty shared an image of her athletic daughter scaling a challenging outdoor climbing wall. The youngster showcased her incredible confidence and adeptly navigated the tiny climbing holds towards the very top.

© Instagram The sibling duo looked so grown up

For the family outing, Emily looked her usual stylish self in a pair of comfortable gym leggings, a chic cotton shirt which she wore unbuttoned and a pair of sporty white and green trainers.

She wore her Rapunzel tresses down loose in waves and finished off her look with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses and some teeny electric bolt earrings. Gorgeous!

"Lovely day out in Bristol :) [I] always love coming back to my favourite city!" Emily noted in her caption.

© Instagram Amelia Andre showcased her climbing skills

"Went to @bristolzooproject and it was great fun, the kids loved it. :) @peterandre @drtmacdonagh @joe_macdonagh05."

The post caught the attention of her 500,000 followers, with many fans flooding the comments section with touching messages.

© Instagram Theo bonded with Emily's brother

"Brizzle is the best [red heart emoji] looks like you've all had a fantastic day," penned one, while another wrote: "Bristol is such a lovely city."

Swooning over Emily's sunglasses a third follower gushed: "Absolutely love your glasses," and a fourth sweetly added: "@dr_emily_official love the glasses where are they from?" followed by a red heart emoji.

It's been a whirlwind summer for lovebirds Emily and Peter. Only last week, the couple jetted off to sunny Cyprus with their expanding brood in tow. They were joined by Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, in addition to their youngest children Amelia and Theo.

© Instagram Emily stunned in an emerald green dress beside her husband

During their time abroad, Emily and Peter treated their fans to several sneak peeks inside their lavish getaway – and if their Instagram photos are anything to go by, it seems like the Andre clan had a fun-filled break fuelled by family dinners and plenty of laughter.

In one particularly heartwarming video, 50-year-old singer Peter could be seen busting some moves alongside his adorable children.

Captioning the hilarious clip, Peter wrote: "Just a normal night with the fam. Volume up, watch till the end," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "Love these family vibes," noted one, while a second chimed in: "This is brilliant," followed by a red heart emoji.

A third commented: "Junior is such a good brother," and a fourth gushed: "Aw love this video Peter, thank you for sharing."