Angela Scanlon shares rare glimpse inside family life with mini-me daughters ahead of Strictly

Strictly star Angela Scanlon delighted fans on Sunday with a carousel of heartwarming family photos featuring her mini-me daughters Ruby and Marnie.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old TV star, best known for her presenting role on Your Home Made Perfect, posted a string of wholesome snapshots documenting her weekend.

© Instagram Angela and her daughters enjoyed a wholesome weekend

Amongst the snapshots, the flame-haired beauty posted a rare image of her eldest daughter Ruby wearing a pastel blue Cinderella dress. Elsewhere, the TV star shared the sweetest picture of her little girls at home making jewellery with an assortment of chunky beads.

And whilst Angela concealed her children's identities, Ruby and Marnie's bright red locks were on full display.

© Instagram The star's eldest daughter showed off her sequined Cinderella gown

Alongside the snapshots, Angela included a long list of small moments which brought her joy across the weekend.

The likes of hair plaiting, dressing like a Teletubby and "crafting on a slow Sunday morning," all made the cut, suggesting that the Irish presenter relishes spending quality time at home with her daughters.

Angela's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "I love that the girls have your hair colour- it's beautiful," while a second noted: "Love your posts - they bring me joy."

© Instagram The Irish presenter is set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

A third quipped: "Putting her to work soon... hope you weren't thinking as a hairdresser.... maybe a little more practice first," and a fourth commented: "Please tell us where the gorgeous red and white trousers are from!"

Angela shares her two daughters with her husband Roy Horgan. The couple said "I do" in June 2014 and celebrated their nuptials with a gorgeous ceremony in Wicklow.

© Instagram The couple live in London

They welcomed their eldest daughter Ruby Ellen in February 2018, and went on to welcome their youngest daughter Marnie Fae in February 2022.

It's been a busy few weeks for the BBC presenter who is set to join the line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. After news of her participation was announced, the mother-of-two said: "I'm terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions.

© BBC Angela will be taking part in the hit dancing competition

"Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"

WATCH: Les Dennis completes Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Angela will be joining an incredible line-up this year, with the likes of Downton Abbey's Nigel Harman, EastEnders actors Bobby Brazier, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, all set to dust off their dancing shoes.

Former Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott is also set to strut her stuff on the Strictly dance floor. Speaking to the BBC about her joining the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition, Zara, 26, said: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan."