Janette Manrara shares ultra-cute photo of her 'Valentine' baby Lyra ahead of date with husband Aljaz

Janette Manrara's little girl Lyra Rose was the ultimate Valentine on Tuesday when her proud mum shared an adorable photo of her.

The little one was pictured sitting on an armchair inside her beautiful Cheshire family home dressed in a Valentine's Day-inspired outfit. She donned red leggings and a white long-sleeved babygrow that read: "Lyra's first Valentine's Day," alongside a string of red love hearts.

Janette Manrara snuggles up with Lyra Rose on Valentine's Day

In true Lyra-Rose fashion she had a large bow on her head, this time it was bright red and adorned with white polka-dots. The infant also slipped into what appeared to be the cosiest white slipper boots.

Alongside the image, Janette penned: "Happy Valentine's Day [rose emoji]. I want to show our little Lyra that today is a day for all kinds of love. Love for a friend, family, a partner in life, for yourself, for ALL! It’s a day to celebrate how beautiful love is, and how sharing it everywhere we go is the most beautiful thing we can ever do for one another."

Lyra Rose looked so adorable in her Valentine's Day outfit

In the background of the image were a bunch of pink and red roses.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that Lyra's personalised outfit was a special gift from her cousins in Slovenia who also sent her her first-ever Valentine's Day cards. They also sent over the beautiful bow she was seen wearing in the photo, as well as a crocheted ladybird.

Lyra's cousins sent her lots of Valentine's Day treats

Janette and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec marked the romantic day with a special meal out together. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aljaz posted a photo of their date night, which he revealed took place at Mexican restaurant, La Capilla.

"Waiting for my Latina Valentine date @JanetteManrara," he captioned an image of the dinner table. It appeared as though Aljaz had already ordered his doting wife a cocktail whilst he sat waiting for her with a beer and some tortilla chips with guacamole.

Aljaz and Janette welcomed their little girl back in July last year and exclusively opened up to HELLO! about their journey with IVF before falling pregnant with Lyra naturally.

Janette explained: "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"