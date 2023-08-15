Ben Affleck's net worth compared to his partners Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Happy birthday, Ben Affleck! The actor and filmmaker turns 51 today, August 15, and will surely get the chance to celebrate with his three children, two step-children, and wife Jennifer Lopez.

Over the course of his nearly four-decade long career, Ben has won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, billions at the box office, and waves of popularity and acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

However, his personal life has been just as much a matter of discussion in the public eye, chronicling his struggles and recovery from addiction as well as his high-profile relationships.

In honor of his birthday, we're taking a look at some of Ben's most high-profile relationships over the years and their net worths and valuation over the course of their careers compare…

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

© Getty Images Ben and Gwyneth dated on and off from 1997-2000

Ben's first well-documented relationship was with Gwyneth Paltrow, who he met at a Miramax dinner in 1997. They began dating soon after and co-starred in 1998's Best Picture winning Shakespeare in Love.

They called it quits in early 1999, but when Gwyneth got the actor to co-star with her in 2000's Bounce, they resumed their relationship. They ended things once and for all in October 2000, but have remained friends ever since.

Gwyneth, 50, boasts an insane net worth of 200 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, thanks to grosses from box office smashes like the Iron Man and Avengers franchises, and her lifestyle empire with Goop, which is valued at an estimated $250 million.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer were married from 2005-18

Ben and Jennifer Garner began dating in 2004, having developed a friendship thanks to past collaborations on Pearl Harbor and Daredevil in the early aughts. In 2005, they tied the knot in Turks and Caicos.

They welcomed children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. In 2015, they announced their separation and were divorced in 2018, but remain friends and efficient co-parents.

Jennifer's net worth stands at an impressive $80 million, helped by her box office success with films like Yes, Day and 13 Going On 30, a long-running stint on the show Alias from 2001-2006, and her baby food company Once Upon A Farm, which she co-founded in 2017.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

© Getty Images Ben and JLo have been married since July 2022

Ben and Jennifer Lopez first began a highly publicized relationship in 2002, after meeting on the set of 2003's Gigli, but it ended soon after they announced their engagement in 2004, with Ben citing the immense media frenzy over their romance.

They remained friends over the years and rekindled their romance in April 2021, revealing their engagement a year later and tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. Ben is now a step-father to her twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 2015.

Jennifer, 54, is considered to be one of the most influential celebrities in the world, thanks to her films, which have grossed over $3 billion, and her record sales, towering over 80 million. She's released clothing lines and fragrances, helms the production company Nuyorican Productions, founded the brand JLo Beauty, grossed over $100 million from her Las Vegas residency from 2016-2018, and co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. All of these contribute to a monstrous net worth of $400 million.

Ben Affleck's Net Worth

© Getty Images Ben boasts an impressive legacy of his own

So how does Ben's own net worth compare? His legacy is not one to sneeze at, first racking up credits as a child star and making his TV debut at the age of 12 with the PBS series The Voyage of the Mimi.

He has established a thriving career for himself as an actor thanks to roles in Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Hollywoodland, Gone Girl, and the DC film franchise. As a director, he boasts credits like The Town, Air, and Argo, with the latter winning him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

His collaborations with childhood best friend Matt Damon have brought him acclaim, with the duo winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1997 and establishing the production company Pearl Street Films (later Artists Equity) together.

© Getty Images He remains the youngest Best Original Screenplay Oscar winner at 25 years old

All in all, the Hollywood juggernaut stands tall with an impressive $150 million net worth, which combined with his wife JLo's, creates a massive family empire worth over half a billion.

