Luke Bryan shares rare family photo as he talks 'not easy' times

Luke Bryan is having a hard time getting on stage as of late, between gearing up to say goodbye to his Las Vegas residency, and ongoing health woes impacting his voice.

Last week, the country star announced that after two years of being a part of Las vegas' star-studded line-up of residencies, he would be bidding farewell to the stage at Resort World come January.

Then, on the heels of the difficult announcement, he was forced to cancel a show in Brandon, Mississippi, after he failed to recover his voice in time for the performance.

Luke has since made his way back on the stage, but in a new post on Instagram Sunday, he opened up about his family and fans' support as he admitted that his latest performances had "not been easy."

The "Southern and Slow" singer shared a slew of candid, backstage photos from his latest gigs, where he is pictured in good spirits with his wife, kids, and family friends.

Luke has been married to his wife Caroline Boyer since 2006, and they share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 15, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12. They are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire, 21, and their nieces, Jordan, 28, and Kris, 24, after the three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben died of a heart attack seven years later.

"Last couple shows have not been easy to get through but I gave it my all," Luke first confessed on Instagram.

Still, he noted: "Thankfully my friends and family were there to support," adding: "Thank you fans for showing up in a big way."

© Getty Luke has been performing his residency since 2021

His fans were sure to continue to express their support in the comments under the post, with one writing: "You definitely gave it your all in Nashville last night! Thank you for being the amazing artist and entertainer that you are! Feel better!" as others added: "Your health is the important thing. Get some rest! Thank you for all that you do! You're the best!" and: "Take care of yourself! That's all that matters," as well as: "Take care of yourself Luke. You have a beautiful wife and amazing kids."

Though Luke's family tags along wherever his music takes them, the family will be able to slow down in January once his residency in Las Vegas comes to an end on January 6.

© Instagram The singer and his wife have been together for almost 20 years

Announcing the end of an era in a statement, he said: "I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live."

© Instagram The Bryan family are based in Nashville, Tennessee

He noted: "The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."

© Instagram Luke will be celebrating the end of the year with the end of his residency

Later sharing details of his final shows in a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Here we go one last time Vegas! It's never a dull moment. Tickets for the final shows at @resortsworldlv go on sale 8.18. #LukeInVegas."

The final dates consist of six shows: three in December on the 29, 30, plus a special New Year's Eve performance on the 31, then the final three will take place on January 3, 5, and 6.

