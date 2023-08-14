Who is Ashley Olsen's husband amid baby report?

Amid the whirlwind of news and rumors surrounding Ashley Olsen's recent birth to a baby boy, one question on everyone's mind is: "Who is Ashley Olsen's husband?" While Ashley and her twin, Mary-Kate, have effortlessly kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, curiosity has never ceased. Here's a deep dive into the life and love of Ashley Olsen.

Who is Louis Eisner?

Ashley is happily married to the 35-year-old artist, Louis Eisner. While they've been mostly private about their relationship, occasional public outings, like their date in New York City in March 2021, signal their strong bond.

Louis even posted a candid snap of Ashley on his Instagram Story in July 2021—a move uncharacteristic of the reserved couple.

The duo eventually made their red carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in September 2021. Fast forward to May 2022, and Ashley was spotted sporting a gold band, igniting marriage rumors.

By January 2023, it was confirmed: The lovebirds had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private Bel-Air home the previous December. And in a surprising revelation, by August 2023, TMZ announced the couple had already welcomed their baby boy, Otto.

© Getty Ashley Olsen with husband Louis Eisner

© Instagram Louis Eisner

What does Louis do?

Growing up in California, Louis was surrounded by art. His mother, Lisa Eisner, a renowned fashion photographer and jewelry designer, evidently passed on her creative genes. As Louis warmly expressed on Mother’s Day 2019, “You gave me life and also taught me how to find its magical beauty.”

After graduating from Columbia University with a major in art history, Louis' artistic inclinations led him to join the Still House Group—a collective of young artists. With an abstract style, his artworks have even found their way into Ivanka Trump's collection.

© Instagram Louis is a very private person

When did Ashley meet Louis?

Ashley and Louis' romance has always been the subject of much intrigue. Reportedly, the pair started dating in 2017 after years of friendship. Their first public appearance was at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in October 2017. They've known each other for over five years, having met through mutual friends in high school.

© Getty Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate

Mary-Kate, Olivier, and the double dates

When Mary-Kate underwent her challenging divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in May 2020, Ashley stood firmly by her side. But before the marital storm, there were calmer times. Back in June 2019, to celebrate the twins' 33rd birthday, both Louis and Olivier were in attendance. Later that year, the quartet was spotted double-dating at New York City's Bowery Hotel's Gemma restaurant.

© Getty Ashley met Louis is 2017

Louis' social life

While Louis maintains a presence on Instagram, showcasing primarily his art, glimpses of his personal life are rare. Though he once posted about his brother and shared a high school yearbook photo, Ashley remains conspicuously absent from his feed. That said, July 9, 2021, stood out as an exception, with Louis sharing a story featuring Ashley during a hike.