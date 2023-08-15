Heidi Klum twins with striking mom in vacation photo which will wow fans

The German supermodel is has four children of her own and is married to Tom Kaulitz

Now we know where she gets it from! Heidi Klum has her mom to thank for her good looks as her latest photo proves.

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share more photos from her Italian vacation and it turns out her mom, Erna, came along for the ride.

Heidi shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo taking an evening stroll and the model wore a slinky, white dress while her mom donned white pants and a bright green shirt which complimented her toned complexion.

Fans commented on their striking resemblance from their blonde hair with matching bangs, to their beaming smiles.

She also looks a lot like her granddaughter, Leni, a fact which was highlighted earlier this year when Heidi added a throwback photo of herself as a baby being cradled by her mother.

Heidi Klum and her lookalike mom on vacation

The image would have left many fans seeing double as Erna looked so much like her 19-year-old granddaughter. It's been a family vacation for Heidi, who has also been joined by her four children, Leni, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13 too.

She rarely shares photos of her brood so when she posted a snapshot with them all driving in a car, fans were delighted.

The AGT star and her family have gone on vacation to Italy

While away, the Heidi and Tom celebrated their wedding anniversary and she marked four years since they tied the knot in a ceremony in Capri on August 3 with a sweet tribute.

Leni is currently the only child of Heidi's who has left home, but soon enough it'll be time for Henry to fly the nest too.

© Instagram Heidi and husband Tom looking loved-up on the beach during their holiday

Heidi recently took her oldest son on a road trip to check out colleges and documented the experience on social media. While she appeared relaxed as they planned the next chapter of his life, Heidi has previously confessed that watching her children grow up is a scary process.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden she discussed Leni moving away for college and chatted about coping with her kids getting older.

© Getty Images Heidi is a judge on AGT - pictured with her co-stars

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

The mom-of-four shares her children with ex-husband, Seal. Her firstborn was adopted by the Kiss from a Rose singer shortly after her birth. Leni's biological father is Flavio Briatore.

