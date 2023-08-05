Heidi Klum is a total beach babe in loved-up snaps with husband Tom

Heidi Klum is sunning it up in Capri, and she's packed the most stylish bikinis for her Italian getaway. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the supermodel showed off her gym-honed physique in a leopard print two-piece for a romantic boat trip with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom cuddled up on a boat trip around Capri

Packing on the PDA with her musician hubby, Heidi couldn't have looked more relaxed as they cuddled up on the boat. Captioning the snaps, the America's Got Talent star wrote: "We LOVE you Capri".

© Instagram The AGT star showed off her incredible physique in a leopard print bikini

The couple are currently on vacation to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary. Earlier in the week, Heidi made sure to commemorate the milestone with a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos. Translated, the caption read: "I'm soooo in love with you Tom Kaulitz. Happy Anniversary my darling."

© Instagram Heidi and Tom are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary

Since touching down in Italy, the pair have been busy riding around on Vespas, taking boat trips and heading for romantic dinners with breathtaking views, and we're just a little bit jealous.

While Heidi and Tom initially married in February 2019, they later arranged a secret second ceremony which took place on August 3 in Capri.

According to Vogue France, the bride and groom exchanged nuptials on the Christina O yacht, which was formerly owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis's second husband, Aristotle Onassis.

For her big day, Heidi chose an open-shouldered gown adorned in floral embroidery. It was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Prior to the wedding, Heidi had first laid eyes on the dress while meeting with Pierpaolo at the Valentino showroom in Place Vendôme. As for the groom, Tom put on a dapper display in a cream tailored suit. Heidi's four children – Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou – were all in attendance, as was Tom's twin brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate, Bill Kaulitz.

MORE: Inside Heidi Klum's astonishing net worth compared to her ex-husband Seal's

READ: Heidi Klum amazes in the tiniest denim shorts with unique detailing

While Tom and Heidi crossed paths years before, the pair were first linked in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on the set of America's Got Talent. By May, they decided to make their relationship red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

© Photo: Getty Images Heidi and Tom were first linked in March 2018

After a few months of dating, Tom popped the question on Dec. 24, 2018, and the rest is history! Announcing the news on Instagram, Heidi shared a beautiful black and white photo which revealed her engagement ring. The caption simply stated: "I SAID YES."

Reflecting on their marriage during a recent interview with People, Heidi shared how her life had transformed since finding a true partner in Tom. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with," she said.

"Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

© Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR Heidi has gushed about Tom in interviews

When they're not jetting off on romantic vacations, Heidi and Tom reside with her children in a mammoth Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8million. The property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which has been showcased on Heidi's Instagram feed a number of times.