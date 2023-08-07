Heidi Klum highlights statuesque frame in risqué swimsuit

Heidi Klum is relishing the last couple of weeks of vacation she has left before she returns to the States to film the upcoming Live Finale episodes for season 18 of America's Got Talent.

The audition rounds will conclude with August 8's episode, followed by a "Road to Lives" special the following week before the first of the live shows begins on August 22.

Until then, the German supermodel, 50, has been basking her time away in a variety of gorgeous European locales with her husband Tom Kaulitz while he tours the country as well with his band Tokio Hotel.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum dances in plunging corset

Heidi and Tom have touched down in Italy, and the former has already given us a few displays of some of her choice swimwear for the trip, delighting her social media followers with a new set of photos.

She shared a few snaps of herself holding plates of fruit while dressed in a barely-there swimsuit with a halter-neck design and string detailing.

MORE: Heidi Klum is a total beach babe in loved-up snaps with husband Tom

A white suit with multi-colored floral print, the cute design offset the rather risqué cuts that showed off her toned midriff and insanely statuesque frame. "Make sure to eat your fruits and," she cheekily captioned her photos alongside a whole slew of fruit emojis.

© Instagram Heidi posed in a floral swimsuit while on her Italian vacation

Earlier in the weekend, she shared another snap from her Italian abode, looking out over the breathtaking seascape in a skin-toned brown string bikini that barely covered her up, simply captioning it: "Bonjourno."

RELATED: AGT stars' net worths compared: Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, who's on top?

The trip comes on the heels of the Germany's Next Top Model host's fourth wedding anniversary with Tom, her third marriage following stylist Ric Pipino from 1997-2002 and singer Seal from 2005-2014.

© Instagram The supermodel put her toned physique on display in her new photos

Exes Heidi and Seal share four children, those being Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. Heidi became pregnant with Leni when she was with ex Flavio Briatore, and she was adopted by the 'Kiss From a Rose' singer as a baby when he met Heidi.

MORE: Heidi Klum amazes in the tiniest denim shorts with unique detailing

Heidi usually prefers keeping her three youngest out of the spotlight (though they did join her on vacation), while Leni has built quite an active portfolio for herself as an aspiring model in the vein of her mom while currently studying at New York University.

© Getty Images Heidi will return to the States for the AGT live shows later this month

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

MORE: Heidi Klum channels Barbie in the most jaw-dropping cut-out mini dress and sparkly bra

The star discussed Leni moving away from home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

© Instagram The supermodel and TV personality is a mom-of-four

Seal, meanwhile, opened up to Us Weekly about co-parenting with Heidi, saying: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.