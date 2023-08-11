Heidi Klum's daughter Lou, 13, prepares to make a splash on vacation

Heidi Klum and her four children are currently enjoying an idyllic break in Italy, with the supermodel sharing regular updates from her family's luxury vacation.

The 50-year-old's latest post proves that her 13-year-old daughter Lou, the youngest of Heidi and Seal's four children, has an adventurous nature, with the clip showing the teen throwing herself feetfirst into the ocean after her brother and Heidi's husband Tom Kaulitz showed her how it's done.

Watch the youngster's daring stunt below…

WATCH: Heidi Klum's daughter has a blast on vacation

Whether Heidi followed their lead remains to be seen, but given the model looks as picture-perfect as always in her leopard print bikini, we'd say she remained shoreside rather than plunging into the water.

Heidi has been modelling a series of striking swimwear on the family's European break, with Lou proving she has an eye for summery swimsuit too, opting for pretty blue swimwear.

The vacation sees Heidi and Tom spend time with all four of Heidi's kids, an unusual occurrence, as her oldest daughter Leni now lives in New York.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her children are enjoying a vacation in Italy

Clearly thrilled to be reunited with all of her children, Heidi posted a picture of herself smiling while driving in the car with Leni,19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Heidi spoke about her children growing up during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, commenting on Leni moving away for college and how she's coping with her other three children getting older too.

Heidi Klum with her four children in Italy

She said the whole process is hard, adding: "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

While the Italian vacation was a chance for Heidi to spent time with all four of her children, it's been extra special for Heidi and her husband, as last week they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The German model paid tribute to her other half on August 3, which marked four years since they got married in a ceremony in Capri – we suspect Italy is very special to them!

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her husband are celebrating four years of marriage

We're looking forward to seeing more insights into their luxury trip.

