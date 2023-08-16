Kate Beckinsale posts heart-rendering message as she battles grief

Kate Beckinsale has shared a heart-rendering message with her fans about accepting grief, while sharing a variety of snaps including her mother, Judy Loe, unwell in hospital, and selfies of herself with her beloved cat Clive, who passed away in June.

The photo album three photos of Judy in hospital while having tests, as well as a close-up of her own teary eyes, and a photo of Clive’s casket, which read: 'Clive, a very distinguished gentleman.'

She captioned the post: "Embrace joy. Accept grief. Wear feathers. Sing. Do what makes you feel happy even for a moment. Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can. It doesn’t mean you are having some sort of crisis. It means you are choosing life, fiercely.

"Be brave, and when you don’t feel brave, listen. Laugh hard, dance hard, cry hard, love hard with those you trust. Spread love when you can. Read. Stay in bed and cry when it’s from all sides and feels like an avalanche. Try not to be mean, or to take on others meanness. People can break. Be kind. Fight with everything you’ve got for your loved ones, and for your own spirit."

Although Kate has not disclosed Judy’s illness, the pair are very close, with Kate often sharing tributes to her. To celebrate her birthday back in 2022, Kate shared a post which read: "Happy birthday to my most beautiful shining light of life mama… 75 and you're showing us all how it's done."

She added: "And by all I mean kindness, bravery, loyalty, grace, generosity, bloody good manners and coping elegantly with wind. Happy birthday actual angel woman and loon. I love you more than anything and admire that you frequently squat on goats in a skinny jean at your age."

The Pearl Harbour actress reveals that her heart was "absolutely and totally broken" following the death of Clive, who passed away in June. Announcing the news at the time, she wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry…. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

© Instagram Kate loved her cat Clive dearly

Kate had previously revealed that Clive was around 15 or 16, and had previously survived cancer.

Speaking to People fondly about him, she said: "If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it." As a result, Kate bought her feline friend a bed in the shape of a suitcase, demonstrating her affectionate for her pet.