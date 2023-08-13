Gal Gadot soaks up the sun donning high-cut swimsuit in glowing poolside photos

The Heart of Stone actress spent a day basking in the sun by the pool

Gal Gadot is soaking up as much of the sun as she can as the end of summer and its warm, sunny weather fast approaches.

It is certainly paying off for the actress already, who looks so sun-kissed and golden in a new swimsuit-clad, poolside photo.

The star put her sunglasses, swimsuit and sun hat to good use over the weekend, and fans are loving the photos she managed to get in the process.

Gal took to Instagram Sunday to share a slew of sunny snapshots from her time in by the pool, where she is glowing in a black Ganni swimsuit with ultra-high sides reminiscent of bathing suits favored in the 1980s.

She first shared a video of herself where she is goofing off by the pool, smiling and puckering her lips for the camera as she shielded herself with a big hat.

The Wonder Woman lead then shared pictures where she put her modeling skills to the test, first posing standing up and looking down at the camera, and in another she's laying down on the wood-planked floor next to the blue-tiled pool, basking in the sun.

The relaxing pool time served her well, and in her caption, she wrote: "There is nothing better than spending time in the sun," next to a sun and red heart emoji.

She added: "My heart is full and my soul is happy," and concluded with: "Thank you," next to the praying hands emoji.

© Instagram Gal had a relaxing, sun-drenched weekend

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and flood it with compliments, with one writing: "I completely agree! Summer days are the best days!" as others commented: "Stunning vibes," and: "You are the sun dear Gal," as well as: "So beautiful," plus another fan added: "Our sunshine! You are the cutest."

It has been both a relaxed and celebratory weekend for Gal, whose latest movie, Heart of Stone, premiered on Netflix at the start of the weekend on August 11.

© Getty The actress' new movie premiered over the weekend too

In the new action-packed film, a spy drama, Gal stars as lead character Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with big secrets.

© Netflix The movie is available on Netflix

It was directed by Tim Harper, and Gal stars alongside Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, and others.

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."