Kate Beckinsale steals the show as she dances around in tiny mini dress

Kate Beckinsale is never afraid to her let her hair down, and is always happy to show the times where she's living her best life, and she certainly was on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Instagram the following day, Kate shared a brilliant video, which you can see below, as she danced with a friend while in a bar. The star was enjoying an 80s themed night at the TheWhiskeyAGoGo, and she was seen up on stage grooving along. But what really stood out was her sparkly mini dress and matching boots that completely stole the show.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale steals the show in sparkly mini dress

The stunning item looked perfect on the Underworld star, who showed off her incredibly toned legs, and had her hair styled immaculately into a ponytail that bounced around as she unleashed some of her best moves.

Promoting the event, Kate penned: "Thank you, @fasttimesband for the most fun 80's night .. see them at the @thewhiskyagogo every Monday. Can't guarantee we will be dancing onstage every time but can't guarantee we won't either."

© Getty The star is known for her glamorous looks

Fans were quick to react, as one said: "Great job! My gf danced with you last night. Y’all killed it," and a second added: "You're in control of the best personality...," while the band who performed commented: "So great having you! You guys rocked it! Come back anytime!!!"

A fourth posted: "Omg, that looks like it was a fantastic party! Damn I miss the 80s!!!" while a fifth penned: "Yeeesss!!! I love how much fun you seem to have, ALL the time."

We loved seeing Kate show off her fun side

While her dance moves grabbed attention alongside her flawless outfit, the British actress is known somewhat as a fashionista and when she made an appearance at the amfAR Cannes Gala she channelled the Little Mermaid in a metallic evening gown.

Stepping out for the star-studded event on Thursday night, Kate's floor-length dress was crafted from a deep violet material that shimmered with flecks of emerald green in the light.

© Getty With moves like that, will we see Kate on the next season of Dancing with the Stars?

A statement piece, the designer gown featured a fitted bodice and a high-fanned neckline that resembled a seashell. Elegantly draped into an exaggerated fishtail silhouette, if Disney's Princess Ariel had a black tie event, this would be the dress she'd wear.

Accessorized to perfection, Kate tied her look together with silver floral earrings and a selection of sparkling diamond rings. As for her hair and makeup, the mom-of-one swept her chestnut locks into a high ponytail and sported a brown smokey eye complete with a high-shine pink lip.

© Getty Images The star always looks so elegant

During the amfAR Cannes Gala – which was held at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes – Kate was pictured chatting with her close friends, Vas J Morgan and Nina Kate. Other celebrities in attendance included Shay Mitchell, Jeremy Scott, James Marden, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum.

