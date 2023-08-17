Holly Willoughby dresses as Barbie in daring hot pink moment with husband Dan you might have missed

Holly Willoughby had us all saying "Hi Barbie!" after she stepped out with her husband - and Ken for the evening - Dan Baldwin in a slew of unbelievable photos you might have missed.

The happy couple headed off to a movie-themed 50th birthday party at Soho House White City back in April and went dressed in the cowboy outfits worn by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the recent Greta Gerwig film. And they could have been mistaken for cast members!

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Holly and Dan looked fabulous!

Holly simply dazzled in the hot pink jeans and matching waistcoat which perfectly showed off her incredible physique. The figure-flattering co-ord featured a dramatic low V-neckline and was adorned with stars both on the top and on the bottom of her dramatic flared jeans.

She even went full-Barbie and slipped on an ice-blonde waist-length wig and added a pink headband.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The duo could have been mistaken for the cast of the film

Meanwhile, her husband of 16 years was every inch Ken rocking a similar black and white cowboy shirt from the movie. And the look wouldn't have been complete without a pair of fabulous white cowboy boots and a matching hat.

Holly's fabulous western footwear was in a bedazzling metallic silver hue and, like her husband she too opted for a white cowboy hat which she carried as they headed to the party venue.

Holly and Dan were spotted in a romantic kissing photo

The loved-up pair both rocked the same western-inspired necktie in matching pink shades and Holly also carried a very Barbie clutch bag that was light pink covered in hot pink hearts.

Holly and Dan celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary earlier this month, after tying the knot on 4 August 2007. The This Morning presenter marked the occasion with a touching photo kissing her husband whilst watching the sunset on the beach on the official Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

She also shared the image in the weekly newsletter and penned: "August also happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together.

Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another. It’s a bit like developing your own personal recipe that you adapt together and personalise along the way. I love nothing better than finding out what my friends/parents believe the secret to their relationship success is – and would love to hear your wisdom too!

"Mine would have to be remembering to carve out real time for each other within the madness of everyday life; everything from making time to talk over dinner at home to date nights. Whatever you do to keep the spark alive, keep it up!"