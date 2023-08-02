Holly Willoughby is so loved up in kissing photo with rarely-seen husband Dan Baldwin ahead of major milestone

Holly Willoughby rarely shares updates alongside her adoring husband, Dan Baldwin. But on Tuesday she was spotted giving her beau a smooch in a candid photo as they approach a major milestone.

The touching snap appeared to be taken on the beach during their sunny family holiday. The happy couple were pictured facing away from the camera enjoying a romantic peck with the sea in the background.

Holly and Dan were spotted in a romantic kissing photo

Holly shared the photo in her weekly newsletter for her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon and revealed that this month she and Dan will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary and accompanied the image with some wise words about how to maintain a happy relationship.

"August also happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together.

© Getty Holly and Dan said "I do" in 2007

"Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another. It’s a bit like developing your own personal recipe that you adapt together and personalise along the way. I love nothing better than finding out what my friends/parents believe the secret to their relationship success is – and would love to hear your wisdom too!

"Mine would have to be remembering to carve out real time for each other within the madness of everyday life; everything from making time to talk over dinner at home to date nights. Whatever you do to keep the spark alive, keep it up!"

The couple tied the knot on 4 August 2007, after first meeting in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem. Their lavish nuptials took place at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

The vast location was steeped in sentiment for the couple who always celebrated their special occasions there. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture.

e26iUzRtjI

Holly looked beautiful for her big day wearing the most perfect bridal gown which she actually designed herself and got her friend to make. The gorgeous long-sleeved dress featured a French lace overlay and flattering sweetheart neckline.

Talking about the proposal, Holly told The Mirror in 2007: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan, it was such a shock." I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly," Holly added. The sweet moment took place when Holly was in the bath - so sweet!