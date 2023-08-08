Holly Willoughby makes sentimental comment about her children after wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby is making the most of her summer holiday with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, having taken an extended break from This Morning.

Whilst kicking back with her loved ones in Portugal, the TV star - who recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary - revealed she was feeling nostalgic as she reflected on making special memories with her kids in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter.

The TV star is a doting mum to three children

"Nostalgia seems to be the overriding feeling right now," she said. "It feels like I'm constantly surrounded by moments that flood me with memories; from thinking about lost loved ones to watching the kids play and being reminded of when I was their age.

"Perhaps it's an age thing, or perhaps it's just the season to reminisce as life slows down for a time. Whatever the reason, I welcome the warmth this nostalgic hug brings and vow to make as many new memories as possible to fuel any future nostalgia."

The 42-year-old is a doting mother of three; 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester. Both Holly and Dan prefer to keep their kids out of the public eye, with the TV star sharing a tiny snippet into her personal life.

Holly and her husband Dan recently marked 16 years of marriage

She previously opened up about her eldest two children's passions in an interview with HELLO!. "I'll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want," the star told us.

"Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn't believe but loves dressing up as a princess and thinks, 'Why wear one hairclip when I could wear all the hairclips I own in my hair?' She loves anything multi-coloured and with sparkles in it."

Of motherhood, Holly previously shared with HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Meanwhile, Holly has opted to take a longer break from her This Morning presenting duties. While the TV presenter has not spoken out publicly about her extended absence, it's clear Holly is simply making the most of the school holidays with her adorable brood.