Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez pair up with fellow A-List couple for luxe vacation

The Amazon founder proposed to Lauren in May

It seems that Europe is the backdrop for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's love story this summer.

Following their engagement celebration on the picturesque Amalfi Coast, the iconic duo has now been spotted reveling in the historic beauty of Dubrovnik, Croatia with fellow A-listers on a luxe vacay.

The founder of Amazon, and Lauren, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, were the epitome of relaxed elegance as they meandered hand in hand along Stradun, the heart of Dubrovnik.

Their presence, though discreetly shadowed by Jeff's security detail, didn't go unnoticed. Both tourists and locals were quick to catch glimpses, especially with the star-studded company they kept.

The evening's entourage included the vivacious Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom, fresh off their own romantic escapade in Saint-Tropez and a London sojourn.

© Splash Jeff and Lauren's luxe vacay in Crotia

Usher, fresh from his successful Las Vegas residency, added his own flair to the group.

Usher is currently riding high on the success of his latest hit, Good Good, a collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Reflecting on the emotional resonance of his music with fans, he told PEOPLE: "I look out in the audience sometimes and I can see tears... it made me want to make new music."

© Splash Jeff and Lauren were seen partying with

Indeed, there’s much to celebrate. The news of Jeff and Lauren's engagement in May was met with excitement from fans and followers alike. It was an exclusive party attended by the likes of Bill Gates and his reported girlfriend, Paula Hurd, and Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, too.

Their upcoming nuptials are anticipated with bated breath, especially given Jeff's substantial net worth of approximately $137 billion.

© Splash Usher was seen hanging out with Lauren and Jeff

Lauren's engagement ring, a testament to their love, is an extravagant diamond masterpiece.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, commented on the eye-catching piece: "Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats. I'd estimate the value at a whopping two million dollars, if not more."

© Splash Orlando and Katy hung out with Jeff and Lauren in Croatia

He added that procuring such a rare, natural diamond would require meticulous planning, hinting at Jeff's careful attention to detail.

Their romantic journey started in the public eye back in January 2019, shortly after Jeff revealed he was parting ways with his wife of 25 years, the accomplished novelist and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott. The couple shares four children.

With their wedding on the horizon, and given their penchant for the luxurious and the exquisite, one can only imagine the opulent celebration that awaits.