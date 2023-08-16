GMA's Sam Champion causes a stir with striking beachside video

With summer upon us, many of our favorite daytime celebrities are enjoying some time off, including Good Morning America weather presenter Sam Champion.

The 62-year-old and his husband Rubem Robierb have been enjoying some time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and despite it being the middle of summer, the news anchor instead found himself faced with storms instead of rolling sunshine. Taking to his Instagram, Sam showed off the clouds rolling over the hills and the gray skies creating some very choppy waters.

The poor weather didn't deter Sam and Rubem from enjoying some time on the beach, as the star shared several snaps of the duo on the sandy shores, including one where they flexed their muscles, showing off their rippling physiques.

The locals also didn't seem to mind the weather, as Sam shared some clips of three locals running through the waters, despite the high waves crashing down all around them.

© Instagram Sam and Rubem are enjoying time in Rio

The meteorologist found himself besotted with the bad weather, as he shared in his caption: "Rio!!!! So beautiful on a stormy day," however, he did have to find a little bit of shelter as he went to enjoy a cup of coffee.

Fans were quick to react to his post, as one enthused: "I enjoyed Rio so much the last time we were there. Loved the Brazilian food so very much! Thanks for your wonderful pictures," and a second said: "You're not kidding glad you guys are having fun."

© Instagram Sam and Rubem always make sure to keep fit

A third posted: "Beautiful! Hope you are having a wonderful vacation! Miss you on the morning weather!" while a fourth added: "Beautiful video of the rolling waves, just awesome. Thank you for sharing!" while others wished Sam a belated birthday.

The star turned 62 on Sunday, and his husband pulled out all of the stops to celebrate his big day, treating him with a surprise cake in bed with sparkling candles before the pair celebrated the day with close friends and family.

© Instagram Sam is enjoying his time abroad

"Rubem gave me Birthday Ambush Wake Up Cake and surprised me with this video the algorithm composed," Sam penned. "In his post, he is absolutely correct to point out… life moves so fast and we rarely get to celebrate friends, experiences and moments… I think a birthday is perfect for this!! Thank you for the sample of video memories."

Sam and Rubem first met in 2009 at a New Year's party, however, they decided to keep their relationship low-key, only announcing their relationship three years later when they attended the wedding of Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner.

© Getty Images The star is on break from Good Morning America

The couple were already engaged when they went public with their romance and they finally tied the knot in December 2012 in an intimate ceremony at Sam's apartment in New York City.

