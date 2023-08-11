Elizabeth Hurley, 58 wows in fishnets in star-studded photo with Joan Collins, 90

In a jaw-dropping moment of intergenerational bonding, Elizabeth Hurley, at 58, delighted her fans by unveiling a series of glamorous photographs featuring none other than the timeless beauty, Joan Collins, who celebrated her 90th milestone in May.

Dressed in sultry fishnet stockings and a chic black mini dress, Elizabeth gracefully paired with Joan, who donned a royal attire that perfectly encapsulated her iconic status. Sharing their beautiful camaraderie with the world, Elizabeth captioned the post, "With Mommy Dearest - the one and only @joancollinsdbe - at work and play."

The two celebrated British actresses, both globally renowned for their impeccable sense of style and talent, once shared the screen in E!'s drama, The Royals. Off-screen, their bond has only flourished.

Not only do they share a treasured friendship but they also exchange their age-defying beauty secrets.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins

Elizabeth, in a candid conversation with Us Weekly, once revealed: “Joan has pots of moisturiser and eye cream everywhere around her house. Whether she's in her car or at her desk, she's always moisturizing. So, inspired by Joan, I’ve adopted this too!”

While Elizabeth has her dedicated line of skincare and makeup, her association with Estée Lauder as their face for over two decades is among the longest-running celebrity endorsements in the beauty world.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Joan have a great friendship

But it's not just Joan she draws inspiration from. Reflecting on invaluable advice, she recalls a beauty mantra passed down by her grandmother: "Always sleep with the window open, or you'll wake up with puffy eyes and feel lethargic throughout the day."

Adhering to this, Elizabeth braves colder nights with an open window, seeking solace in the warmth of an extra blanket.

© Instagram Joan and Elizabeth are ageless beauties

Joan, meanwhile, continues to be an emblem of ageless grace. Last August, she boldly shared a snapshot in a bikini at 89, redefining societal expectations.

A staunch advocate for skin protection, she confessed to You magazine, “I've always shielded my face from the sun since I was 20.”

Her immaculate complexion stands as a testament to her dedication. Every evening, Joan follows a disciplined skincare routine, instilled in her since her teenage years. “Every night, makeup comes off, and night cream goes on. My sister Jackie and I have been doing this since we were 14," she confided to The Mirror.

Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini

But for Joan, beauty isn't just skin deep. “The food you eat reflects on your skin. Balance is key,” she emphasized in an interview with The Daily Mail. Her diet, rich in avocados and supplemented with Vitamins C, E and Omega oils, is as much a secret to her radiance as her skincare routine.

Elizabeth, too, swears by the power of a healthy diet for luminous skin. Speaking to The Cut, she shared, "I always lean towards simple, natural foods, preferably locally grown. Be it meats or vegetables, the closer to home, the better."

Supporting this belief, dermatologist Jeanette Jacknin told Women's Health in 2020 that a diet free from processed foods and rich in fresh produce is the key to radiant skin.

