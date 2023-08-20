Al Roker shares glimpse of 69th birthday celebrations, expresses gratitude after difficult year

The beloved Today Show star expressed his gratitude to his fans as he celebrated his 69th birthday months after a complicated health scare

It's a big day over at Al Roker's household, as he is celebrating his 69th birthday this August 20th!

The beloved Today Show weatherman celebrated his birthday surrounded by family in his second home away from New York City in the Hudson Valley.

While he took the weekend to relax and enjoy all of the birthday love and celebrations from his family, he did take a moment to share a glimpse of the festivities with his fans, and share his appreciation for them.

Over the weekend, Al took to Instagram to share with his followers snippets from his birthday weekend, starting off with the impressive gift his wife Deborah Roberts made him as he rang in another year around the sun.

The news host shared a video from his Hudson Valley backyard of what he calls his "Ring of Fire," (his assortment of BBQ and grilling appliances) which just got a new addition thanks to his wife.

Fittingly set to Johnny Cash's hit 1963 song "Ring of Fire," Al revealed that the newest addition is a Blackstone griddle, which was recently further popularized by beloved TikTok account Cooking with Darryl.

Now Al is all set for some delicious outdoor cooking, thanks to his new Blackstone griddle, a Kamado grill, a stone pizza oven, a Big Green Egg, and a classic Hasty Bake charcoal grill.

"My birthday present from @debrobertsabc is a @blackstoneproducts griddle, completing my #RingofFire," the 3rd Hour host wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to express how impressed they were, writing: "You were born to be a chef," and: "The very fact that you conquer the tools & practice to make amazing meals makes this a great gift," as well as: "Al… I'd say you are well prepared to grill just about anything."

© Instagram Al quickly put his brand new grill to good use

Al's next post proved that he was already putting his new appliances to good use, as he shared a photo of the impressive birthday buffet he prepared with the help of his wife and his daughter Courtney.

"With the help of @ouichefroker and @debrobertsabc my pre-birthday Saturday supper," he wrote, alongside a photo of a table full of salads, salmon, corn on the cob, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more.

© Instagram The Today host previously shared he'd be spending his birthday taking his son Nick to college for his sophomore year

After sharing how he would be celebrating his birthday, Al took to Instagram once more with a video expressing his gratitude, where he said: "This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun, and after everything that I went through at the end of last year, I am more than grateful to be celebrating this."

He continued: "To all of you you sent good wishes and well wishes over this past year, God bless you, thank you so much, I appreciate it, I'm just so grateful."

Late last year, Al had a months-long medical scare and was hospitalized after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and a subsequent surgery.

More celebratory messages quickly followed in the comments section, with one fan writing: "Happy Blessed Birthday Al!!!!" as others added: "You are an amazing human, happy birthday," and: "Happy birthday! Many more happy and healthy. You look terrific," as well as: "Love you Al! Best Birthday Wishes! Always!"

