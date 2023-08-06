Today's Al Roker delights fans with adorable family milestone

The Today Show star Al Roker has delighted fans with an adorable new picture of his baby granddaughter Sky, who turned one month old on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the meteorologist shared a sweet snap of the newborn dressed in an adorable yellow outfit with lemons printed on the pattern. Next to her, was a milestone disc with the words "One Month" engraved onto it.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates baby news live on Today

However, the baby looked a little displeased about having her photo taken, as Al pointed out in the caption. "My little Sky not so happy about the photo shoot Mom and Dad set up," he wrote.

Al's followers rushed to the comments section to praise the adorable baby. One person wrote: "I think she wants her Pop Pop. Even when crying, she beautiful," while another added: "So sweet!"

Al's co-star Savannah Guthrie even commented on the post, writing: "She is all of us," alongside a heart emoji.

Al's daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga welcomed their daughter, Sky Clara Laga, in July and the happy news was announced by Al's colleagues on The Today Show.

Craig Melvin told viewers: "Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather," prompting applause from his co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander.

"His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday. The baby's name is Sky Clara Laga."

© Instagram Al Roker cradling his grandchild

Al later made his own announcement in an Instagram post, sharing a sweet close-up of the baby girl's face. "And then this little girl came into my life," he penned in the caption. "Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

Al's followers were quick to comment on the post, including Savannah Guthrie, who wrote: "OH MY GOODNESS!! Welcome to the world sweet girl! You have the best grandpa in the universe!!"

MORE: Today's Al Roker defends himself after controversial decision involving son Nick

MORE: Al Roker shares glimpse of his Today office featuring Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie – and it's jam-packed

Another follower commented: "Congratulations!!! She's gorgeous. Enjoy every minute. Welcome to the world of grandparent love!!! Nothing like it!!"

© Al Roker Sky's arrival was announced on The Today Show in July

Courtney, Al's daughter with his ex-wife, Alice Bell, first announced that she was expecting back in March. The 36-year-old shared an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's hit song, "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of her and her husband Wesley along with videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she penned in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji, and Al along with his wife Deborah Roberts were quick to gush over the joyous news in the comments section.

© Al Roker Al Roker with daughter Courtney

The weather host excitedly wrote: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom, added: "This is so very exciting!!!"