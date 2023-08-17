Al Roker roasted by Today co-star over age as he reveals bittersweet plans for upcoming birthday

Al Roker is gearing up for a big weekend at home, as he marks his birthday on Sunday.

The Today Show star is turning 69 on August 20, and during a fun segment on the NBC daytime show on Thursday, his age was poked fun of.

Al was discussing his plans for his birthday with co-stars Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, when Craig teased: "Almost 70!" The beloved weatherman laughed off the funny remark in good spirit, having just told his colleagues his bittersweet plans for the day.

VIDEO: Al Roker's rise to fame before Today Show gig

"Speaking of birthdays, do you know who else has got one coming up?" Hoda told viewers, having just discussed her former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford's recent 70th birthday, which was on Wednesday.

"This weekend!" Sheinelle replied enthusiastically, as all attention switched to Al.

© NBC Al Roker and his colleagues have fun working together on the show

"What you got going Roker for your birthday?" Hoda asked, as the dad-of-three answered: "Driving Nick back to college!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer missing from Today Show following special career achievement

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb visibly emotional on-air over surprise baby announcement

Nick is Al and wife Deborah Roberts' youngest child, and it hit them hard when he flew the nest last year to attend college.

© Instagram Al Roker will be spending his birthday taking his son Nick back to college

The couple have loved having their son back at home for the holidays, and have been sharing lots of happy photos from their time together on social media.

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with support as she shares photos from emotional meeting

MORE: Today's newest anchor thanks Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for support

While they are happy that their son is thriving away from home, it will no doubt be emotional waving him off too.

© Instagram Al shares Nick with his wife, Deborah Roberts

It's certainly been an exciting year for Al and his family, as he recently became a first-time grandfather when his oldest child, Courtney, 33, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, welcomed her first child with husband Wes Laga.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer and family endure unlucky mishap on vacation – co-stars send support

They welcomed a baby girl, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3. The happy news was announced live on the Today Show, with Al passing along the message via video link to his co-stars in the studio, telling them that everyone was doing well and the family "couldn't be happier."

© NBC Craig Melvin and Al often tease each other on the show

Al is calling himself Pop-Pop, and his granddaughter's name is especially poignant, given that he is a meteorologist. Observing the special link during the announcement segment, Al's co-star Sheinelle Jones said: "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky."

Courtney had announced that she was expecting her first child back in March, in a sweet video posted on Instagram, which was set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.