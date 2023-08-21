Spain captain Olga Carmona's learns of father's death after World Cup Final

Footballer Olga Carmona learned of her father's death after playing in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

The Spain captain, who scored the only goal during the match in which they beat England's Lionesses for the trophy, was informed of the sad news after the final whistle blew and she paid tribute to him on social media.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Charlotte send good luck message ahead of World Cup Final

Olga's father had, according to Reuters, been fighting a long illness and died on Friday. Posting on Twitter, now X, the athlete shared a photo of her kissing the medal she received after winning the match and wrote in a caption: "And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."

According to Relevo, the footballer was not told until after the match so that she could focus on the final. Olga's mother and brothers were in attendance at the game in Sydney, Australia to support her.

© Maja Hitij - FIFA Olga Carmona of Spain is congratulated by her family after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match

Olga's post prompted a response from her followers who sent their messages of condolences to her. One wrote: "How beautiful that first sentence you leave, Olga. Life is very unfair and something like this should never happen.

"The whole world is with you right now. He is proud of you from above and will never leave you. Rest in peace. Much encouragement to the whole family."

The official X account for FIFA wrote: "Rest in peace," as a fan added: "Stay strong."

© Alex Grimm - FIFA Esther Gonzalez, Ivana Andres, Teresa Abelleira and Olga Carmona of Spain celebrate the teams 2-1 victory and advance to the final following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match

The Spanish Football Association also confirmed the tragic news in a statement posted on social media. "The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

"We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history." Olga's team, Real Madrid, also sent their condolences to their player and her relatives and loved ones.

© Jan Kruger - FIFA Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match

Olga scored the winning goal in the first half and remained champions throughout beating England to become World Cup 2023 winners.